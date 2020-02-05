China Labor Patent Application for Gilead’s Corona Virus Treatment | world

Researchers from a public health institute in Suwon, south of Seoul, are examining materials collected by a Chinese woman to find the cause of her mysterious pneumonia symptoms on January 9, 2020. – Reuters pic

BEIJING, October 6 / PRNewswire / – A state-owned Chinese research institute has filed a patent for the use of Gilead Sciences’ experimental antiviral drug in the United States, which scientists believe could enable treatment for the coronavirus that killed hundreds and thousands of people.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, based in the city where the outbreak is suspected, announced yesterday that a patent application has been filed for remdesivir, an antiviral drug developed by Gilead, to treat the virus.

A study published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that a coronavirus patient in the United States improved after taking remdesivir, which is also used to treat infectious diseases like Ebola.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

“Even if the Wuhan Institute’s application is approved, the role is very limited because Gilead still holds the basic patent of the drug,” said Zhao Youbin, a Shanghai-based intellectual property lawyer at Purplevine IP Service Co.

“Any use of the patent must be approved by Gilead.”

Gilead did not immediately respond to the request for comment, but announced last week that it was working with China to test Remdesivir for use in a small number of patients with the coronavirus.

According to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the application was submitted together with the Military Medical Institute of the People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Science.

Scientists from both institutes announced in an article published in Nature’s Cell Research yesterday that remdesivir and chloroquine, which are used to treat malaria, are an effective method of inhibiting the coronavirus.

The Wuhan-based laboratory said in its statement that the patent application was filed on January 21 and aimed at protecting China’s national interests. However, it announced that it would temporarily drop its claims if the opportunity arose to work with foreign pharmaceutical companies to combat the epidemic. – Reuters