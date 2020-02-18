[china-legal-activist-who-known-as-on-xi-to-‘give-way’-arrested:-activists]



FILE Photo: Chinese rights advocate Xu Zhiyong speaks during a meeting in Beijing, China in this handout photo dated March 30, 2013. Xiao Guozhen/Handout by means of REUTERS

February 18, 2020

By Huizhong Wu

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese authorities have arrested a outstanding legal rights activist and legal scholar who had identified as on President Xi Jinping to move down above his handling of crises such as the coronavirus outbreak, two fellow activists claimed on Monday.

Xu Zhiyong had been on the operate because December following attending a collecting in the southern metropolis of Xiamen which concentrated on dialogue of human rights in China, in accordance to Hua Ze, an activist and buddy of Xu’s. 4 other people who had attended the collecting in December were arrested beforehand, Hua informed Reuters.

Xu was arrested on Saturday evening by the Beijing police with assistance by law enforcement in Guangzhou, Hua explained.

The Beijing and Guangzhou metropolis law enforcement did not respond promptly to faxed requests for remark.

Xu’s girlfriend, who was in Beijing, has not been reachable because Saturday, according to U.S.-based mostly Human Legal rights Observe China researcher Yaqiu Wang.

Xu, a extensive-time activist for judicial and lawful reform, in 2012 launched the New Citizens Motion, which known as on govt officers to disclose their prosperity. He was sentenced in 2014 to four several years in jail for his perform with the team.

In recent months, Xu experienced composed quite a few articles or blog posts criticising Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has contaminated far more than 70,000 persons in China and killed 1,770.

In a Feb 4 short article published on a web site that is blocked in China and belongs to the New Citizens Movement, Xu identified as on Chinese President Xi Jinping to resign, citing his handling of crises, from Hong Kong’s anti-governing administration protests to the epidemic that originated in the central city of Wuhan.

“Medical supplies are tight, and the hospitals are overcrowded with individuals, and a large variety of those people contaminated are not able to have their conditions confirmed,” Xu wrote. “You say you individually directed the deployment, it is a mess.”

“Mr. Xi Jinping, you should give way,” he wrote.

Xu also criticized restrictions on Chinese media reporting of the epidemic centered in Wuhan and the rigorous lockdown actions carried out to consist of it.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu Enhancing by Tony Munroe and Angus MacSwan)