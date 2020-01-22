China only prohibited disposable plastic bags and straws

A Chinese flag next to plastic waste was washed ashore near Shanghai

JOHANNES EISELE / AFP via Getty Images

The last country you might think of when it comes to green policies is China, but that perception can change thanks to a recent ruling.

As part of a larger plan to reduce plastic pollution by 30% in five years, the country is about to ban all non-degradable plastic bags and disposable straws in major cities, according to the German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle. The ban also includes disposable foam and plastic tableware, as well as non-degradable and disposable plastic used by the postal industry.

These plans have recently been outlined by the China National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of the Environment. Two years ago, the country banned the import of plastic and paper waste.

China’s ban follows news that Britain will ban plastic straws, drink stirrers, and plastic cotton swabs from April.

In the United States, few states (California, Hawaii, and New York) have passed laws that prohibit single-use plastic bags. According to a ABC News report, the average plastic bag is used for only 12 minutes, and customers use around 500 billion disposable bags each year.

