China Opens First Makeshift Hospital Outside Wuhan to Deal with Coronavirus on the Russian Border

On the border between Russia and China, the city of Suifenhe is expected to open a field hospital on Saturday to handle cases of new corona viruses that have arisen in the area. Suifenhe’s temporary medical facility, which was once an office building, is the first coronavirus hospital facility opened in China since 16 which was operated at the former global pandemic center, Wuhan.

Capacity for hospitals is 600 beds. It is expected to be managed by 400 members of medical personnel.

“We will acknowledge and care for everyone who needs care and care,” medical team leader Yu Kaihong said at a press conference on Thursday. “We will use all provincial power to prevent virus imports.”

Newsweek contacted the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States for comment.

Suifenhe was locked by Chinese officials Wednesday after health workers in Heilongjiang province, where Suifenhe was located, reported 25 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

Infected people may have entered the area from the Russian city of Vladivostok. Russian health officials have reported more than 10,000 positive cases of the corona virus throughout the country. Moscow, where most cases of positive Russian corona virus are concentrated, has been under permanent orders since March.

It is believed that after Russia banned international flights in April, Chinese citizens flew from Moscow to Vladivostok and then re-entered their home countries by car.

Officials in the Chinese city of Suifenhe are expected to open a field hospital on Saturday to handle a series of new cases of the corona virus.

iStock / Getty

On Friday, the Heilongjiang Province health department reported 155 confirmed cases of imported coronaviruses where patients had symptoms. The number of asymptomatic cases in the province, which China traces separately from symptomatic cases, amounts to 152, according to China Daily.

Entry into China from Russia has been restricted since January, when Russia closed part of its border with China to help control the virus. More entry points along the land border between Russia and China were closed by Chinese officials on Wednesday.

Under the locking regulations in Suifenhe, one member from each household can shop for important items every three days. Public transportation, such as buses and taxis, is limited in the city center.

After more than 70 days after officials moved to contain the virus, Wuhan was released from the coronavirus locking protocol on Wednesday. More than 50,000 people are infected with the virus resulting in more than 2,500 deaths in the area.

That does not mean everything is back to normal. On Sunday, Wuhan epidemic control officer Luo Ping told the government-owned China Central Television to “remain vigilant.”

“For the time being, we are still asking residents to stay alert to the epidemic,” Ping said, according to CNN. “Don’t leave unless necessary and wear a mask and protect yourself properly when you do it.”

“The reopening of Wuhan does not mean that everything is clear,” Ping continued, “nor does it mean relaxing epidemic prevention and control measures (within the city).”