China opens virus hospital, market drops as toll grows – Boston Herald

By KEN MORITSUGU

BEIJING (AP) – China opened a new hospital that was built in 10 days, deposited money into its tumbling financial markets and further restricted people’s movement in sweeping new steps Monday to contain a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact .

Meanwhile, Japanese officials decided to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship carrying a passenger who tested positive for the virus.

Chinese health authorities reported 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases, an increase of 2,829 over a 24-hour period, while other countries continued to evacuate citizens from the toughest province of Hubei and restricted access by Chinese or people who recently traveled to the country. The World Health Organization said the number of cases will continue to grow because tests are awaiting thousands of suspected cases.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who organized a special meeting of the highest organ of the Communist Party for the second time since the beginning of the crisis, said: “We have launched a popular war to prevent the epidemic.”

He told Politburo’s permanent committee that the country must race by the time to curb the spread of the virus and that those who neglect their duties will be punished, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

People’s Liberation Army medical teams arrived in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, to relieve overwhelmed health workers and staff the new 1,000-bed hospital far outside the city center.

The prefabricated departments are equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and ventilation systems. A second hospital with 1500 beds must be opened within a few days.

“The lack of hospital rooms forced sick people to return home, which is extremely dangerous,” Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan told CCTV. “It is therefore a great improvement to have extra (beds) available.”

China’s Chinese Composite Composite stock index fell nearly 8% on the first trading day following the New Year’s holidays, despite an announcement by the central bank that it was marketing 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion).

“We are confident and able to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy,” said Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

At the end of the vacation, many companies demanded that employees work from home to minimize the risk of infection. Volkswagen said its 3,500 employees in Beijing would do this for two weeks.

Xing Xuemei, the manager of Dohia, a bedding and household items store in Zhengzhou City, said it would not open until 9 February. She said that all the stores in her mall were closed except a Carrefour supermarket.

Hong Kong leader, Carrie Lam, announced that the semi-autonomous region will close almost all land and sea border crossings with the mainland at midnight to prevent the virus from spreading. Only the land check posts in Shenzhen Bay and the bridge to Macao and Zhuhai remain open.

More than 2,000 hospital workers went on strike earlier in the day and demanded a complete closure of the border, and their union threatened a larger strike on Tuesday.

Hong Kong was hit hard by SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in 2002-03, a disease from the same family of viruses as the current outbreak and which, according to many, was reinforced by the official Chinese secret and embezzlement.

“In essence, it is a version of SARS that spreads more easily but causes less damage,” said Ian Jones, professor of virology at the University of Reading in Great Britain, about the new virus.

Chinese scientists say they have more evidence that it probably originated in bats. In a study published in the journal Nature, Shi Zhen-Li and colleagues from the Wuhan Institute of Virology reported that genome sequences from seven patients were 96% identical to a bat coronavirus.

SARS is also believed to have originated in bats, although it jumped to civet cats before infecting humans. Scientists suspect the last outbreak began at a fish market in Wuhan, where wild animals were for sale and came into contact with people.

Meanwhile, Japanese health officials said that a passenger on a cruise ship operated by Japan tested positive for the virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong on January 25.

The Diamond Princess returned to Yokohama with more than 3,000 passengers and crew following port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. A team of quarantine officers and medical staff went aboard the ship Monday and began carrying out medical checks on everyone on board, said an official from the health ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules.

The passengers and crew may be quarantined on the ship if the captain agrees, the official said.

The ship’s captain said that the Hong Kong health authorities informed the ship of the passenger’s infection on Saturday, six days after he left the ship after he had not been caught in thermal screening, according to a recording of the announcement tweeted by a passenger. The patient is currently recovering and in a stable state, and his traveling companions have not been infected so far, the captain said.

“I wish we were informed as soon as they found out that I could have worn a mask or washed the hands more carefully,” the passenger said. “I was in Hong Kong nine days ago and it seems to be too late now.”

South Korea, which has 15 confirmed cases, quarantined 800 soldiers who had recently visited or contacted China, Hong Kong, or Macao, said Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyunsoo.

The Philippines banned the entry of all non-citizens from China after two cases were confirmed there, including the only death outside of China. Similar restrictions have been imposed by the US, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia, despite criticism from China and the WHO guidelines that such measures were not needed.

About 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries. The confirmed cases of Vietnam increased to eight, including a Vietnamese American man who had a two-hour stopover in Wuhan en route from the US to Ho Chi Minh City.

During a daily SMS briefing for the virus, Hua Chunying Foreign Ministry spokeswoman accused the US of acting against advice from the WHO and “spreading fear.”

“The US government has not given us substantial help, but it was the first to evacuate staff from the consulate in Wuhan, the first to propose a partial withdrawal of its embassy staff and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travelers,” Hua said.

The head of the World Health Organization said Monday in Geneva that it was working with Google to ensure that searches about the new virus first yielded information from the US health agency, as part of efforts to combat “rumors and misinformation” about the outbreak.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of the WHO board that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok “have also taken steps to limit the spread of misinformation.”

With the end of the outbreak in sight, the authorities in Hubei and elsewhere extended the holiday period for the Lunar New Year, late this week, well into February to try to keep people at home and reduce the spread of the virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice.

___

Associated Press writers Bharatha Malawaraarachchi in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Maria Cheng in London, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Joe McDonald in Beijing and researchers Yu Bing in Beijing and Chen Si in Zhengzhou, China, contributed to this report .