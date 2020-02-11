China Peak Mountain Resort hopes for more snow after a quick start to the 2019-2020 season

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The China Peak Mountain Resort has had an incredible start to the 2019-2020 season.

California saw this breath of cold air just before Thanksgiving, bringing with it rain and low snow levels.

“In the past four decades in skiing, this is probably the most unusual where you have such a quick start, then it dies out,” said Tim Cohee, director of China Peak Mountain Resort.

Cohee says they were on the right track for a record year. However, snowstorms have slowed.

In fact, Fresno saw a little over half an inch of rain in January, leaving us far from normal for the month.

“I thought it was going to be one of those fantastic years, and now we have had breaks,” said Cohee. “We are still in very good shape. Financially, we are ahead of the game, but we would have been much better if we had had some snow.”

As spring approaches, the outlook for the Climate Prediction Center shows drier weather.

“We may not see much of the future sequence of atmospheric rivers as we did last year, from this perspective,” said Andy Bollenbacher of NWS Hanford. “It looks like it’s going to be dry throughout most of the southwestern United States.”

Even if the outlook is not promising, China Peak does not anticipate an early closing. Cold temperatures are ideal for snow.

“The weather is fantastic, the sun is out there and again, most of our big tracks are open and will be open every day,” said Cohee.

Cohee said they plan to stay open until April. He also reassured that they had not started to fire.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.