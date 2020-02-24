china-postpones-most-vital-once-a-year-political-assembly-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

BEIJING – The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliamentary body, formally determined Monday to postpone the once-a-year meeting of the country’s countrywide parliament — its most vital yearly political assembly — scheduled for early March, as the region grapples with the outbreak of a new pneumonia-creating coronavirus.

Just about every yr, the National People’s Congress normally takes spot for all-around 10 times from March 5 at the Fantastic Corridor of the Men and women in Beijing, with all-around three,000 delegates gathering from throughout the country to go over and endorse crucial procedures for the coming calendar year.