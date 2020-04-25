China presses EU to overturn COVID’s disinformation – resources

WASHINGTON / BRUSSELS / LONDON – China is seeking to block a report to the European Union saying Beijing’s spread is a disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, according to four sources and diplomatic writing Reuters has analyzed.

The report was later released, even before the start of Europe’s weekend and with some criticism of the Chinese government being rearranged or removed, a sign of balancing act that Brussels was trying to pull during the coronavirus outbreak is taking over international relations.

The Chinese Mission in the EU was not immediately available for comment and the Foreign Ministry of China did not immediately respond to fax questions about the exchange. An EU spokesperson said that “we do not comment on the content or alleged content of internal diplomatic contacts and communications with our partners from other countries.” Another EU official Reuters said the disinformation report had been published as before and denied any of it had been watered down.

Four diplomatic sources told Reuters the report was initially set for release on April 21 but was delayed after Chinese officials selected in a Politico news report previewed its findings.

An old Chinese official contacted European officials in Beijing that same day to tell them that, “if the report is as described and released today it is very bad for cooperation,” according to the letter of EU diplomats reviewed by Reuters.

The letter quoted senior Chinese foreign minister Yang Xiaoguang as saying that publishing the report would make Beijing “angry” and accused European officials of trying “other people” – a something that EU diplomats understand to be a reference to Washington.

Four sources said the report was delayed as a result, and a comparison of the internal version of the report obtained by Reuters and the final version published late Friday showed many differences.

For example, in the first page of an internal report shared with the EU governments on April 20, the EU’s foreign policy arm said: “China has continued to run a global disinformation campaign to counter the blame uplift the pandemic and improve its global image. Both extreme and covert tactics are followed. “

A public summary was posted on Friday on the bloc’s disinformation portal, euvsdisinfo.eu http://www.euvsdisinfo.eu, disinformation posted on “sources adopted by the state from various governments, including Russia and – to a lesser extent – China. “

The public summary listed “significant evidence of Chinese covert operations on social media,” but reference has been left to the last six paragraphs of the document.

Information on the outbreak of coronavirus was emerging as a flash point between the United States and China, and officials on both sides exchanged allegations of concealing pandemic information.

Disputes are sometimes caught in Europe. With over one billion euros a day in bilateral trade, the EU is China’s leading trading partner, while China is second only to the United States as a market for EU goods and services.

In a webcast Friday with the Friends of Europe’s think tank, Chinese ambassador to the EU Zhang Ming said, “Disinformation is an enemy for all of us and everyone should discuss it.” (Reporting by Raphael Satter in Washington, Robin Emmott in Brussels and Jack Stubbs in London; Editing by Daniel Wallis)