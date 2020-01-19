China reports 17 new cases of viral pneumonia outbreak – Boston Herald

BEIJING – Seventeen more people in central China have been diagnosed with a new form of viral pneumonia that has killed two patients and has been wary of other countries, while millions of Chinese are traveling for new lunar holidays.

A total of 62 cases of the new corona virus have been identified in the city of Wuhan, where the virus appears to have originated. The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported the new cases in a statement Sunday.

Nineteen of those people were discharged from the hospital, while two men in their sixties – one with serious pre-existing conditions – died of the disease. Eight are in critical condition.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia and three American airports have started screening incoming air passengers from central China. The list includes Thailand and Japan, which together reported three cases of the disease to people who had come from Wuhan.

In the most recently diagnosed group, the ages varied between 30 and 79, Wuhan’s health committee said. Their first symptoms were fever and cough.