China Reports 17 New Mystery Virus Cases | world

A woman leaves the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where a man who has died from respiratory disease was incarcerated, in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, on January 12, 2020. – AFP pic

BEIJING, January 19 – China today announced 17 new cases of the mysterious SARS-like virus, including three cases in severe condition, which aggravates fears of China’s New Year holiday when hundreds of millions of people move around the country.

The virus – a new strain of coronavirus that can affect humans – has raised the alarm due to its association with SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people in Mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003 ,

Of the 17 new cases in downtown Wuhan – which are believed to be the epicenter of the outbreak – three are labeled “severe”.

The virus has now infected 62 people in Wuhan, city officials said. Eight of them were in severe condition, 19 were healed and released from the hospital. The rest remained isolated and received treatment.

So far, two people have died from the effects of the virus, including a 69-year-old man who died of pulmonary tuberculosis on Wednesday and damaged several organ functions.

The authorities said that they had started “optimized” investigation of pneumonia cases across the city to identify people infected with the virus, and that the next step would be to “uncover suspicious cases in the city”.

A paper published on Friday by scientists at the MRC’s Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College in London warned that the number of cases in the city would likely be closer to 1,700 than the officially identified number.

The authorities said today that some of the new cases had “no contact history” with the seafood market, which is considered the center of the outbreak.

No human-to-human transmission has been confirmed so far, but the Wuhan Health Commission previously said the possibility “cannot be ruled out.”

Three cases were also reported overseas – two in Thailand and one in Japan.

While mainland China has not yet announced travel restrictions, authorities in Hong Kong have tightened detection measures, including strict temperature controls for incoming travelers from mainland China.

The U.S. has announced plans to consider direct flights from Wuhan to San Francisco Airport and New York JFK Airport, as well as to Los Angeles, where many flights connect.

Thailand said it is already checking passengers arriving in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket and will soon introduce similar controls in the Krabi resort.

Wuhan is a city of 11 million people that serves as a major transportation hub, even during the annual New Year holidays when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel across the country to visit family members. – AFP