China reports 4 more cases of new coronavirus strains

China reported four more cases of pneumonia that were thought to be caused by a new coronavirus strain, creating worldwide concern that officials who do not yet fully understand what diseases are can spread during a major vacation period.

The new virus, discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, belongs to the same large family of coronaviruses, including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide in an outbreak of 2002-03, which also began in China .

Although experts say the new virus does not seem as deadly as SARS, little is known about its origin and how easily it can spread. Thailand and Japan have confirmed new cases of the virus earlier this week and are causing global concern, as many of the 1.4 billion Chinese will travel abroad during the lunar New Year vacation that starts next week.

Governments around the world, including in the United States, Thailand and South Korea, have stepped up monitoring of travelers from Wuhan as part of their efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also warned that a broader outbreak is possible, although it has advised not to impose travel restrictions on China.

Death of 2nd patient confirmed

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission (WMHC) said on Saturday that the four new individuals diagnosed with the new virus are in a stable state, adding that it has confirmed 45 cases in the city from Thursday. The day before, the committee confirmed the death of a second patient.

Almost 50 people are now known to be infected in China, Thailand and Japan, but they all live in Wuhan or have traveled to the city.

A report published by the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at London Imperial College said that there are probably “considerably more cases” of the new corona virus than currently announced by the Wuhan authorities; the baseline scenario estimate is that there would be 1223 cases demonstrating the onset of related symptoms by January 12.

The WMHC referred Reuters ‘questions about the report to the National Health Commission (NHC) and the Hubei provincial government, but the NHC and the Hubei government did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. Wuhan is the capital of the Hubei province.

A woman is pushing a wheelbarrow along the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market on Friday. Local authorities have confirmed that a second person in the city has died of a pneumonia-like virus. (Getty Images)

US authorities said they would start screening at three airports – New York City’s JFK International Airport, San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport – to detect travelers arriving via direct or connecting flights from Wuhan who may have symptoms of have a new virus.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said on Friday that it will not implement additional screening measures, but “will monitor the situation closely with our partners on both sides of the border.”

The CBSA has said that there are plans to “implement signage” at the airports of Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal to make travelers aware of the virus. The agency says there are no direct flights from Wuhan to Canada.

In Asia, authorities in Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand have stepped up monitoring of passengers from Wuhan at airports. Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines say they have also strengthened screening at all points of entry in response to the outbreak.

But Alexandra Phelan, legal expert on health at Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security, said such screening may not be enough to prevent the virus from spreading because the symptoms, including fever, cough, and respiratory problems “be fairly common. “

“There are probably many people with similar symptoms due to a disease that is not 2019-nCoV,” Phelan said, referring to the new virus.