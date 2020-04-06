China reports an increase in cases of asymptomatic coronavirus, stricter votes on border controls

Mainland China promised to tighten its border controls on Monday as the government reported a wave of new cases of asymptomatic coronavirus.

The National Health Commission reported Monday that 78 new asymptomatic cases were identified late Sunday, compared with 47 the day before.

Imported cases and asymptomatic patients – who show no symptoms but may be able to transmit the virus – have become China’s main concern. Draconian containment measures have succeeded in reducing the overall rate of infection.

The province of Hubei, the original epicenter of the coronavirus, accounted for almost half of the new asymptomatic cases. A total of 705 people with asymptomatic cases were under medical observation in mainland China.

The wave of asymptomatic cases, which China only started reporting last week, is worrying when the capital of Hubei, Wuhan, is preparing to allow people to leave the city on April 8 for the first time since was closed in late January.

Wuhan officials have revoked the “epidemic-free” status of 45 residential compounds due to the emergence of asymptomatic cases and other unspecified reasons, according to a report from the official Xinhua news agency.

The “epidemic-free” state allows people living in Wuhan complexes to leave their homes for two hours at a time.

China has now reported a total of 81,708 coronavirus cases, with 3,331 deaths. A new locally transmitted infection was reported in the latest data in southern Guangdong province, down from five a day earlier in the same province.

China has closed its borders to foreigners as the virus spreads globally, although most of the imported cases have involved Chinese citizens returning from abroad.

He began testing all international arrivals for coronavirus on April 1, said customs officer Song Yueqian.

Heavy penalties for hiding travel or symptoms

The Chinese health commission also reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (presumably showing symptoms) compared to 30 a day earlier.

Of the new cases showing symptoms, 38 entered China from abroad, compared with 25 the day before. Of these, 20 arrived in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang from neighboring Russia. All were Chinese citizens who had flown from Moscow to Vladivostok and traveled to China by land.

China will work to prevent cases from being imported across land borders, the government said after a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Monday, which found that the number of such cases recently exceeded the cases registered at airports.

Those who try to hide their travel history or health condition face a fine of up to 30,000 yuan (more than $ 5,000) or even criminal prosecutions, Song – said the customs official – adding that these people will be placed in a customs “blacklist” of travelers who will be subject to tighter controls in the future.

Another possible source of infection are the 1.6 million Chinese who study abroad, many of whom have struggled to return home since international flights have been reduced.

Charter flights have been organized to take Chinese students home to the United States, starting with the youngest, said the Chinese embassy in Washington.

The ambassador, Cui Tiankai, noted on Monday in the New York Times that there were “unpleasant discussions” between the two countries about the virus.

“But this is not the time to point the finger. This is a moment of solidarity, collaboration and mutual support,” wrote Cui.

Amid criticism, China has been too slow to warn the international community of the outbreak, on Monday Xinhua released a “detailed history” of the coronavirus response and information sharing in the country, from late December 2019 to March 2020.

China has started reporting “regularly” to the United States on the outbreak and containment measures since January 3, according to the calendar.