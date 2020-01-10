China reports first death due to mysterious outbreak in Wuhan

Loading...

% MINIFYHTML0ce4987bc021be40cea294eea6bf94d09%

% MINIFYHTML0ce4987bc021be40cea294eea6bf94d010%

A 61-year-old man died of pneumonia in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in an outbreak of an unknown virus, while seven others are in critical condition, Wuhan health authorities said Saturday.

A total of 41 people were diagnosed with the pathogen, pointing to preliminary laboratory tests cited by Chinese state media earlier this week on a new type of corona virus, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement on its site. Web.

Plus:

Two of them have been discharged from the hospital and the rest are in stable condition, while 739 people who are considered in close contact with patients have been authorized, he said.

% MINIFYHTML0ce4987bc021be40cea294eea6bf94d011%

% MINIFYHTML0ce4987bc021be40cea294eea6bf94d012%

The man who died was a regular buyer at the fish market, who had previously been diagnosed with abdominal tumors and chronic liver diseases, he said.

The treatments did not improve his symptoms after being admitted to hospital and he died on the night of January 9 when his heart failed.

The committee added that no new cases had been detected since 3 January.

The Wuhan Health Authority also said that the patients were mainly sellers and buyers at a fish market in the city, and that until now no medical staff had been infected or no clear evidence of person-to-person transmission was found.

The World Health Organization said Thursday that a new emerging member of the virus family that caused the deadly outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS) may be the cause of the current outbreak.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to SARS. Some types of viruses cause less serious diseases, while others, such as the one that causes MERS, are much more serious.

The outbreak occurs before the new lunar holiday at the end of January, when many of the 1.4 billion people in China travel to their home towns or abroad.

The Chinese government expects passengers to make 440 million journeys by rail and another 79 million journeys by plane, officials said during a press conference on Thursday.

Wuhan’s health authority in his statement also urged the public to take more precautionary measures against infectious diseases, and said he was advancing with tests to diagnose the pathogen and had completed the nucleic acid tests until Friday.