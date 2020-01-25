China reports over 1,280 virus cases, 41 fatalities

BEIJING (AP) – China reported an increase in the number of people infected with a new virus to 1,287 with 41 deaths on Saturday as it extended its lock to an unprecedented 36 million people and hurried to a pre-built 1,000-bed hospital for the victims to build .

The commission said the latest survey came from 29 provinces across China, including 237 patients in severe condition. All 41 deaths occurred in China, including 39 in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, one in Hebei and one in Heilongjiang.

Meanwhile, Australia announced its first case on Saturday, a Chinese man in his fifties who returned from China last week. France said that three people had the virus – the first appearance of the disease in Europe. And the United States reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her sixties who was hospitalized in isolation after her return from China.

The outbreak has overshadowed the Lunar New Year, the country’s largest and most festive holiday, which falls on Saturday. Authorities in Beijing and other cities have canceled many public celebrations and other events.

On Wall Street, stocks fell in the face of fear of the worsening crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 170 points and the S&P 500 had the worst day in three months. Healthcare companies suffered losses, as did financial institutions, airlines and other tourism and travel companies.

Transport was halted in Wuhan, the city with 11 million inhabitants where the outbreak occurred, and in at least 12 other cities in the central Chinese province of Hubei, where more people live than in New York, London, Paris and Moscow combined.

Wuhan hospitals struggled with a flood of patients and lack of care. Videos distributed on the Internet showed crowds in masks lined up for examinations, and some complained that family members had been turned away in hospitals where capacity was underutilized.

Authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere are demanding medicines, disinfectants, masks, goggles, coats, and other protective equipment.

Wuhan officials said they are rapidly building a new crisis-management hospital that is scheduled to be completed on February 3. The model is said to be a SARS hospital that was built in Beijing in just six days during the SARS outbreak.

The severity of the crisis was still open.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold.

However, it is not clear how deadly this coronavirus is, or if it is even as dangerous as the normal flu that kills tens of thousands of people every year in the United States alone. Scientists say it is also not clear whether it spreads as easily as SARS, its genetic cousin, also from China, who killed about 800 people in 2002-03.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and illnesses does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse. Instead, this could reflect better monitoring and reporting of the newly discovered virus, which can lead to cold and flu symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath, but can worsen pneumonia.

“It is too early to draw any conclusions about the severity of the virus, because at the start of an outbreak you would be more focused on the serious cases,” said Tarik Jasarevic, spokesman for the World Health Organization in Geneva. “And then maybe we are missing a few mild cases because people are just a little sick and don’t get it tested. And they will recover. “

In France, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said that two infected patients had traveled to China and that France should prepare for further such cases. A third case was announced in a statement from her ministry about three hours later.

“We see how difficult it is to close the borders in today’s world. In reality it is not possible, ”she said. According to Buzyn, the authorities are trying to reach anyone who may have come into contact with the patients: “It is important to control the fire as soon as possible.”

In the United States, it has been reported that the youngest person, who has been confirmed to have the disease, is doing well. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also expect more Americans to be diagnosed with the virus.

Nevertheless, “CDC believes that the immediate risk to the American public remains low at this time, but the situation continues to develop rapidly,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier from the agency.

As the Chinese authorities fear that public gatherings could accelerate the spread of the virus, the outbreak had a dampening effect on the new lunar year. Temples locked their doors, Beijing’s Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations were closed, and restaurant reservations canceled prior to the holiday, typically during family gatherings, sightseeing tours, fireworks, and other festivities in the country of 1.4 billion people.

Wuhan’s normally busy streets, shopping malls and other public places were nerve-wrackingly quiet and masks were mandatory in public. The buyers cleared the shelves to keep themselves isolated for a potentially longer period of time. Karaoke bars, cinemas and internet cafes in the region have been closed.

While most of the deaths were elderly, a 36-year-old man died in Hubei on Thursday.

The vast majority of cases were in and around Wuhan, or were people who visited the city or had personal connections to infected people. A total of around two dozen cases outside of mainland China have been confirmed, almost all of them in Asia: Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Nepal.

Given the government’s first cover-up of SARS, many Chinese are suspicious of the number of cases reported by officials. The authorities have promised transparency.

China’s cabinet, the State Council, has announced it will collect information about government agencies that have failed to respond to the outbreak, including “delays, cover-up, and epidemic underreporting.”

LATEST CONTRIBUTIONS