China ‘s ambassador says there is no need to “unnecessarily panic” about viruses world

China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Chen Xu, is attending a coronavirus press conference on January 31, 2020 in Geneva. – Reuters pic

GENEVA, December 30 / PRNewswire / – China is working hard to contain the deadly outbreak of the novel corona virus, the UN ambassador said today. It is not necessary for countries to introduce “excessive measures” such as border closures.

“There is no need for unnecessary panic and no need for excessive action,” Ambassador Chen Xu told reporters in Geneva.

The United Nations World Health Organization yesterday announced the outbreak of a global health emergency, but did not recommend international trade or travel restrictions and urged numerous countries to rethink these measures.

But with the disease killing 213 people and infecting nearly 10,000 in China, which spread to about 20 nations, governments, businesses, and people around the world took matters into their own hands.

A number of countries have asked their nationals not to travel to China, airlines have suspended flights to the country, and several nations have banned the entry of Chinese travelers, particularly travelers from Wuhan, the city in central Hubei Province, in the this is the case The virus first appeared last month.

Chen emphasized that the WHO declared a global health emergency because of the threat of spreading to other countries and not because the agency has no confidence in China’s handling of the situation.

Indeed, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized last night when he announced that the “declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to trust China’s ability to control the outbreak. “

Chen said he hoped the WHO statement would prompt countries to listen to the UN agency’s recommendations.

“I hope that a calm, rational, scientific and objective attitude will be adopted,” he said.

“We do not believe it is advisable to take all of these measures, unnecessary or excessive measures to cut off the airline or close the border.”

A WHO spokesman on Friday warned that measures such as closing official border crossings could be counterproductive and even accelerate the spread of the virus as people search for unofficial and unsupervised routes.

Chen pointed out the extreme steps China has taken to stop the virus from spreading. This includes effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.

Such measures would have prevented the virus from spreading significantly beyond the borders of China, as only about one percent of those infected were infected in other countries.

“We have the ability to fight the disease … We are confident of winning the fight against this epidemic.” – AFP

