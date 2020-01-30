China ‘s demand for Jaguar and Land Rover boosts India’ s Tata Motors | money

Logos of the car manufacturers Jaguar and Land Rover are shown on the first media day of the 78th Geneva Motor Show at the Palexpo in Geneva on March 4, 2008. – Reuters picture

MUMBAI, January 30 – Chinese demand for British luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover has helped Indian automaker Tata Motors to return to the black today despite falling sales in the domestic market.

The company reported a net profit of 17.39 billion rupees (RM1 billion) for the three months to December, which was above analysts’ forecasts after a loss of 2.17 billion rupees in the previous quarter.

The company, one of the largest automobile manufacturers in South Asia, also reported a loss in December of the previous year.

“Conditions in the automotive industry remain challenging, but the recovery of our China business and the success of the new Range Rover are encouraging,” said Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover sales in China rose 24.3 percent in the quarter, the company headquartered in Mumbai said.

However, domestic sales fell nearly seven percent over the same period as inventories increased and purchases thinned.

Tata Motors is implementing a turnaround strategy for Jaguar Land Rover, which it acquired from Ford in 2008 against the backdrop of a general downturn in the Indian automotive sector, which is seen as an important barometer of macroeconomic health.

In view of the growing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles in the key markets of China and Great Britain, Jaguar Land Rover has launched a luxurious electric sports car this week.

The automobile companies in India are showing signs of recovery. Maruti Suzuki, the largest automaker by market share, saw a four percent profit increase in December.

Mercedes Benz in India announced earlier this month that the country’s automotive sector should pick up again in the second half of 2020, with double-digit growth.

The slowdown in the automotive sector, coupled with a sharp downturn in the Indian economy, has resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs.

Tata Motors shares closed nearly one percent before the results were released in Mumbai. – AFP

