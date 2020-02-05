China ‘s stuttering economy is preparing for the effects of the deadly virus | money

A man walks through a pedestrian bridge in Beijing, China, when the country is struck by the outbreak of the new corona virus on February 1, 2020. – Reuters pic

BEIJING, February 5 – China’s fight against the deadly coronavirus is increasing concern about the effects on the world’s second largest economy as factories remain closed and millions of consumers remain at home.

The epidemic, which has killed hundreds and infected more than 24,000, has resulted in far-reaching travel restrictions across the country and the closure of popular tourist attractions, businesses, schools, and entertainment venues.

The central province of Hubei – at the epicenter of the outbreak – has been virtually closed since late January, and other cities have imposed restrictions on the eastern industrial area this week, including the home of technology giant Alibaba.

Now, after a lapsed New Year, economists are warning of a bruise in the first quarter for the already stuttering economy – and possibly of a serious decline in annual growth.

“The unfavorable time for the Chinese New Year to break out, a period of increasing traffic and economic connectivity … and the closure of affected regions are also contributing,” said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics.

The crisis also comes when Beijing is struggling for the surge in growth after a sustained slowdown caused by weak overseas demand and the US trade war, and there are concerns that a hit for China could have a global domino effect.

Moody’s analysts said the virus was “a serious threat to the fragile Chinese and global economy” and added that there were “no good scenarios”.

Quiet factories

Many factories that have been closed for the New Year break have delayed reopening by extending the public holidays set by the authorities for three days to prevent large public gatherings.

Manufacturing accounts for around a third of the Chinese economy, and the auto industry is likely to suffer a major blow as Hubei’s quarantined capital Wuhan is one of China’s largest manufacturing locations.

A Ford spokesman said AFP production would resume next week, but said the epidemic had “largely suppressed or delayed consumer purchases.”

Dongfeng Motor Corporation, based in Wuhan, is one of the largest auto companies in China. Its reopening will “depend on the prevention and control of the epidemic”.

S & P, the rating agency, predicted that the delay in opening the factories could cut car production by up to two percent and warned that the actual impact could be greater as workers could avoid Hubei if they were called back to work ,

Oxford Economics believes the virus could impact China’s growth by at least two percentage points in the first quarter before improving from April to June.

However, the full-year outlook has been lowered to 5.4 percent – a significant drop from the previous six percent estimate, which matched 2019 and was the slowest in three decades.

However, the biggest burden on the economy is likely to come from China’s army of consumers who, according to observers, are at home. Moody’s analysts believe spending on transportation, retail, tourism, and entertainment will be adversely affected.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, retail and catering companies had combined sales of around $ 150 billion (RM617 billion) on New Year’s Day 2019.

Domestic travel revenue was more than $ 73 billion as people traveled across the country to visit their families, while the Forbidden City hosted nearly half a million visitors.

But this year, malls, restaurants, cinemas, and transportation hubs were quiet while the Forbidden City was closed.

State support

Well-known high-street titans are also feeling the strain. Nike and clothing giant H&M have both closed half of their stores in China, and the Swedish company told AFP that “short-term sales impacts are inevitable”.

Pandora jewelry chain said there was “an unprecedented decrease in consumer traffic in China and Hong Kong”.

Apple and Starbucks have also closed branches.

Passenger traffic in air, rail, road and sea traffic fell by more than 70 percent compared to the previous year.

Analysts from Allianz and Euler Hermes warned that the economic impact could exceed the SARS epidemic, as private consumption is now a much more important driver of economic growth than in 2003.

While authorities have stepped up their support – the central bank pumped more than $ 200 billion into financial markets this week – analysts at Moody’s say the full benefits are currently “unclear”.

“Given the great uncertainty, consumers can simply save the spending they have planned for the New Year holidays and generally spend more carefully,” they said.

ING economist Iris Pang added that the central bank has made its contribution to avoiding the “market chaos” – Shanghai shares reclaimed part of the almost 8 percent routine discount on Monday – that government fiscal incentives are next.

Beijing has already spent on rapidly building hospitals in Wuhan and cut import duties and excise duties on medical devices.

However, experts are warning of a greater impact on the supply chain, with DBRS Morningstar finding that China accounts for 17 percent of global GDP, while a growing number of countries that ban flights to and from China will have a huge impact on their tourism industry. – AFP

