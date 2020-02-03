China says communication with Taiwan about coronavirus has gone well world

Medical workers examine a patient’s CT image (computed tomography) at Zhongnan Hospital, Wuhan University, Hubei Province, China, February 2, 2020. – China Daily photo via Reuters

GENEVA, December 30 / PRNewswire / – China today informed the World Health Organization that it has provided the Taiwanese authorities with 10 confirmed cases of complete information about the coronavirus and that the outbreak communication has been “smooth”.

China’s Ambassador Li Song spoke to the WHO Executive Committee in Geneva, which opened a six-day meeting after Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, took the floor to complain that 23 million Taiwanese did not have their own representatives to take part in the debate.

Taiwan is denied membership in most international bodies, including WHO, a UN agency, because of China’s objections that the island considers a non-participating province of China unless it accepts that it is part of China.

This is something that Taiwan’s extremely democratic government will not do. The head of the Taiwan State Department’s international organization department said on Sunday that the department has repeatedly complained to the WHO that the island has been added to China’s list.

“In response to the concerns of the people of Taiwan and in accordance with the principle of openness and transparency, and to ensure the health and welfare of the people on both sides of the cross-strait, the mainland has repeatedly and timely informed Taiwan about the the latest information on how to prevent and fight the epidemic in the normal way, ”Li told WHO talks.

Epidemic prevention experts in Taiwan visited the disease prevention and control center in Wuhan and Hubei Province in mid-January.

“The smooth communication between two sides of the strait regarding infectious diseases has ensured proper prevention and control of the strait outbreak,” said Li.

“This visit further promoted cross-strait communication and healthcare exchanges,” he said.

However, Li criticized what he called Taiwan’s authorities “lies and excuses” because of his inability to attend WHO meetings that represent the mainland, which Beijing considers a breakaway province, according to WHO rules.

“As a result of Taiwan’s non-participation in the WHA (World Health Assembly), there is no so-called gap in the international epidemic prevention system,” he said of the WHO ministerial level meeting that takes place every May.

“Instead, it’s just the lies the Taiwanese authorities are using to talk to the WHA,” said Li. – Reuters