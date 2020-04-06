China says communist for Coronavirus pandemic, says British think tank

A British think tank has said that western nations where tens of thousands have died and whose economies have been damaged by the Chinese coronavirus should sue the communist country for compensation.

The neo-conservative Henry Jackson Society (HJS) released a report on Sunday that said that China was responsible for the failures in its initial response to the Wuhan-origin pandemic and for intentionally retaining information from around the world, a court. Beijing could find that, in contravention of international treaties and the communist country, it would be susceptible to the rest of the world with the sum of billions of pounds.

The report, Coronavirus Compensation? In examining China’s potential culpability and advances in legal response, he said that for G7 members only, “patent breach” lawsuits under the International Health Regulations (IHR) could be worthwhile up to 3.2 trillion pounds. Individually, the United Kingdom could claim damages worth £ 351 billion, the United States £ 9.333 billion, the United States £ 47.9 billion, and Australia £ 29.9 billion.

COVID-19 has caused economic damage to the West by billions

China’s early handling of deadly respiratory disease, which caused the virus to spread rapidly outside the capital of Hubei Province and the communist government’s breach of its obligation to inform the World Organization of Health (WHO) contravenes Articles Six and Seven of the IHRs, of which China is a signatory.

The British government’s scientific advisory group had found that due to the fact that China had covered the spread of coronavirus in its early days, countries like the United Kingdom could not act so quickly to protect their own populations. Minutes from the UK Emerging Virus and Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) revealed, according to the HSJ report, that “the UK response was hampered by inappropriate, incorrect and missing data. These were data that under IHRs should have been shared globally as soon as they were received. “

Overall, the think tank report stated that China “did not disclose data which would have disclosed evidence of human-to-human transmission over a period of up to three weeks since it was learned.” provided the WHO with “misinformation” regarding the number of infections between January 2 and 11; and allowed Wuhan to leave five million people before imposing the blockade on January 23, “despite knowledge of human-to-human transmission.”

Matthew Henderson, co-author of the report, said: “The Chinese Communist Party (PCC) has not learned lessons from its failure in the SARS epidemic of 2002-3. Its repeated failures, lies and misinformation. of the COVID-19 epidemic, have already had far more deadly consequences.

“This report does not tell the people of China what has happened. They are innocent victims, just like the rest of us. This is the fault of the CCP.

“How this translates into practice, time will tell. If we calculate the cost of damage to advanced economies and put together a number of possible legal processes that can be followed by rule-based order, we give an idea of ​​how the world is free can reward the terrible damage done by the PCC. ”

Recognizing the difficulty in obtaining compensation from China, however, the HJS recommends “using the International Court of Justice; Permanent Court of Arbitration; Hong Kong Courts; resolving conflicts through bilateral investment treaties; and actions at the WTO (World Trade Organization). “

Western countries, which have relied on China for their supply chains, have desperately tried to supply equipment with few supplies to cope with the Chinese pandemic. In a transparent attempt that seems to be helping, China has intervened to provide medical equipment in Africa, ventilators in the state of New York and medical experts in Italy, the most successful country in Europe, while rejecting the stigma that the President. Donald Trump attributes to China correctly calling the virus “Chinese.”

The affected countries, including the United Kingdom, have even purchased equipment from China. Some have been shown to be flawed, the Netherlands recalled 600,000 masks from China, and Spain found that thousands of EU-certified coronavirus tests in China were useless. China, meanwhile, has stated that they “have not received any complaints from buyers” about medical equipment exported from their country.

