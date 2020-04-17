China says the economy collapsed after the Coronavirus shut down

Coronavirus caused the Chinese economy to fall into its first recession in the first quarter of the first quarter, with the global spread of disease now leaving the community dependent on the fast-growing housing needs.

The gross domestic product has jumped 6.8% from a year ago, the highest level since 1992 when the quarterly GDP announcement was released compared to a 6% reduction. The Chinese economy has not had an annual contract since the end of the Mao era in the 1970s.

Shares of sales fell 15.8% in March while traders fell over time, while shares fell 16.1% during the first three months of the year. The clearer sign is the lower than expected in March of industrial production of 1.1% as the industry went back to work while improving jobs.

Both the retail and industrial sectors have shown growth from nadir in the first two months, suggesting improvements in economic activity.

“We expect this recovery to continue,” said Louis Kuijs, president of Asian Economics at Oxford Economics Hong Kong Ltd. “However, the recession will be reduced by weakening foreign consumption.”

Chinese stocks continue to make profits after they are released as investors have already lost weak records. The Shanghai Police Force index rose 0.9% by 12:30 pm, while the Hang Seng Index climbed 2.3% in Hong Kong.

The economy was cut short by the end of January as the Ebola outbreak, which began in Wuhan, spread to the country. The economy was closed in February with factories and shops closed and workers lying at home. The growth of the stock market was slow and the rate of return only dropped by around 90% at the end of March, Bloomberg’s economic estimates.

To put an end to the economic crisis, China has introduced several measures of subsidy and is increasingly receiving fiscal and monetary support – though not in favor of other countries.

Political Communist Party conferences in the coming days may provide further clues regarding policy support.

While exports were lower than expected in March as supply volumes were gradually restored, economists warned against the night sky as the rest of the world closed and foreign demand slowed.

“Most major countries are still in the closing stages,” said Robin Xing, a Chinese economist at Morgan Stanley Asia, in a statement. on Bloomberg TV. “As a result, growth in the second quarter will be weak, not far from zero.”

In fact, the shortage of jobs actually declined in March, to 5.9% from the February 6.2% record. This shows that China has so far avoided the stigma of jobs in the United States, where more than 5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total to a record high. The month after the cholera outbreak has hit the US economy for 22 million people.

Much of this now depends on whether users will return voluntarily to feed in the comfort that the virus can recover while controlled. Evidence from the virus center, Wuhan, said progress would not be slow.

While factories around Wuhan are working around the clock for faster returns, the return of a consumer-focused business will not be automatic. People are slowly re-roaming the streets, but they continue to insist on their efforts to keep the disease going.

According to Frederic Neumann, chief economist for Asia at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “This is a reminder to other economists of the bad way to recover even after a complete lockdown. All of these indicate the need for a comprehensive policy resolution on both loan and budget to ‘shake up the system’ and get jobs back to its core in the past. . “

