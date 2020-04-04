China sends 1,000 vents to New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says

>> New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said today that China is facilitating the shipment of 1,000 to 1,000 ventilators in its state, as it continues to buy more life-saving devices in front of a growing number of coronary patients who are expected to need it. .

The number of people infected in the United States exceeds a quarter-million, with the death toll climbing over 7,000; more than 3,500 deaths in New York state. Cuomo said ventilation from China was expected to happen Saturday.

“This is a big deal and it’s going to make a significant difference for us,” Cuomo said, adding that the state of Oregon volunteers to send 140 fans to New York. Cuomo is also looking for closer-to-home ventilation, and has issued an order that forces even state-owned private hospitals to redistribute ventilation to the most needy hospitals.

Governors across the United States have been desperately pleading for more supplies – particularly ventilation – and to market their global markets as they try to keep states safe, as the Trump administration has limited access to a fast-growing federal warehouse. Cuomo said his state’s supply of ventilators would be exhausted in six days if the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients continued to grow at the current rate.

As of Saturday, more than 15,000 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in New York, and more than 4,100 were in intensive care. Cuomo said Saturday that New York at one point ordered the purchase of 17,000 of their breathing machines, but only 2,500 came.

“I want everything to end,” Cuomo said. “It’s only been going on for 30 days since our first case. It feels like a whole life.”

As the number of infected people has grown to more than 1.1 million worldwide, healthcare systems are tending to surge in patients. In China, sirens attack sounding across the country with flags flying at half-staff on Saturday’s tribute to victims of coronavirus pandemics, including the health care “martyrs” who died fighting to save others.

With the largest number of infections in Europe and hospitals overwhelmed, Spain and Italy have struggled to protect medical staff on the front lines of the epidemic, while 17 medical hospitals in Egypt have tested positive for the virus.

Italy and Spain, with combined deaths of more than 25,000 and nearly a quarter-million infections, have reported a high rate of infections among healthcare workers.

Carlo Palermo, head of the Italian hospital union, was fighting back tears as he told reporters in Rome of the physical risks and psychological shock the epidemic is causing, noting reports that two nurses had committed suicide.

“It’s an indescribable condition of stress. Unbearable,” he said.

US President Donald Trump has announced that he would ban the export of N95 masks and surgical gloves to ensure they are available in the United States. This prompted neighboring Canada’s prime minister to respond that border assistance goes beyond supplies.

“I think of the thousands of nurses who cross the bridge in Windsor to work in the Detroit medical system every day,” Justin Trudeau said. “These are things Americans rely on.”

The number of people infected in the United States now exceeds a quarter-million, with death toll climbing over 7,000. New York State alone accounts for more than 2,900 deaths, an increase of more than 560 in just one day. Most are in New York City, where hospitals are submerged with patients.

The World Health Organization’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned African leaders of an “imminent surge” in coronavirus cases on the continent, urging them to open humanitarian corridors to allow the delivery of ill-needed medical supplies.

More than half of Africa’s 54 countries have closed air, land and sea borders to prevent the virus from spreading, but that has delayed aid shipments. Virus cases in Africa are now over 7,700, and the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned some nations will have more than 10,000 cases by the end of April.

Eleven Russian military aircraft of the disinfection expert landed in Serbia on Saturday, which Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said shows “that we are not alone.”

The transport followed last month’s deployment of a similar Russian coronavirus force to Italy and the delivery of medical supplies to the United States.

Russia has reported a relatively few 4,700 cases with 43 deaths, and its southern neighbor Georgia said Saturday it had recorded its first death from the virus, among 156 confirmed cases of infection.

In China, where the first coronaviruses were detected in December, authorities have cautiously reduced restrictions on the number of infections. On Saturday it reported only a new confirmed case of the Wuhan epicenter and 18 others among those who came from abroad. There were four new deaths for an official total of 3,326.

In paying tribute nationwide to the victims, the government pointed to more than 3,000 health care workers who monitored COVID-19 and 14 were reported dead. Among them was Dr. Li Wenliang, who was threatened with punishment by police after announcing news of the epidemic, but has since been listed among the “national martyrs.”

As the epidemic spreads to Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world, the news that 17 healthcare workers tested positive for the virus at the National Cancer Institute raised fears about what the virus might do to the system. country hospital.

Maggie Mousa, an anesthesiologist at the institute, tweeted that one of her close friends was infected. He accused top officials of negligence for not imposing restrictions after the first case was detected more than a week ago.

“They have refused to take any measures to protect it and isolate the institute,” he said.

Spain’s Ministry of Health reported 18,324 infected health workers as of Saturday, representing 15% of the total number of infections in the country. To help boost its ranks of health workers, Spain’s government said it had hired 356 foreign health workers living in Spain as well as medical and nursing student assistants.

As the country completed its third week in a state of emergency, there were signs that the number of new infections was slowing, but they were still high with 7,026 new cases reported Saturday night with 809 deaths.

In Italy, more than 11,000 medical personnel have been infected – just under 10% of the official total – and some 73 doctors have died, according to the National Institute of Health and the Association of Physicians.

Significantly, not all doctors worked in hospitals. Many were general practitioners or dentists, who were believed to have been exposed via respiratory droplets.

Palace, the head of the doctors’ union, said a key reason for high rates among general practitioners was this flu that was bad at the same time earlier in the year.

“The outbreak was superimposed on top of the normal course of the flu, which didn’t allow us to discriminate between the two,” he said.

Worldwide, confirmed infections rose past 1.1 million and deaths exceeded 60,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say both are under-estimated the number of victims because of lack of testing, moderate cases that have been missed and governments that are underplaying the crisis.

At the same time, more than 233,000 people have recovered from the virus, which causes moderate symptoms in most of the patients, which recover within a few weeks.