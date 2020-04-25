China sends teams to advise North Korea on Kim Jong-un’s health

China has sent a team to North Korea, including medical experts, to advise North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to three people who know the situation.

The journey of Chinese doctors and officials comes amid conflicting reports on the health of the North Korean leader. Reuters was unable to determine immediately what the Chinese team’s trip reported in terms of Kim’s health.

A delegation led by an elderly member of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday, two people said. The department is the main Chinese body that deals with neighboring North Korea.

The sources refused to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

The liaison department was not approached by Reuters for comment by late Friday and the Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No unusual signs, says South Korea

The Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported earlier this week that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12. He cited an unnamed source in North Korea.

South Korean government officials and a Chinese official with the liaison department contested subsequent reports suggesting that Kim was in serious danger after the surgery. South Korean officials said they found no signs of unusual activity in North Korea.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump also downplayed previous reports that Kim was seriously ill. “I think the relationship is incorrect,” Trump told reporters, but declined to say whether he had been in contact with North Korean officials.

United States President Donald Trump meets Kim Jong-un in the military dividing line that divides North and South Korea on June 30, 2019. Trump rejected the news Friday that Kim is seriously ill. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images)

On Friday, a South Korean source told Reuters that their intelligence was that Kim was alive and likely to appear soon. The person said he had no comment on Kim’s current condition or Chinese involvement.

An official familiar with U.S. intelligence said Kim was known to have health problems, but had no reason to conclude that he was seriously ill or unable to reappear in public.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. state department did not comment. The American secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, when asked about Kim’s health on Fox News after Trump spoke, said, “I have nothing I can share with you tonight, but the American people should know that we are watching. the situation very carefully. “

Kim’s health is a state security issue

North Korea is one of the most isolated and secret countries in the world and the health of its leaders is treated as a state security issue. Reuters was unable to independently confirm any details of Kim’s position or condition.

North Korean state media reported for the last time where Kim was when he chaired a meeting on April 11. State media did not report attending an event to celebrate the birthday of his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, on April 15, an important anniversary in North Korea.

Kim, who is believed to be 36, has already disappeared from coverage of the North Korean state media. In 2014, he disappeared for more than a month and North Korean state TV later showed him walking with a limp. Speculation about her health has been fueled by her heavy smoking, apparent weight gain, power intake, and family history of cardiovascular problems.

When Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il, suffered a stroke in 2008, South Korean media reported at the time that Chinese doctors were involved in his treatment along with French doctors.

Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping made the first state visit in 14 years by a Chinese leader in North Korea, an impoverished state that depends on Beijing for economic and diplomatic support.

People look at a large screen showing an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the second from the left, posing with his wife Peng Liyuan, left, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol Ju, June 21, 2019 . (Jon Chol Jin / The Associated Press)

China is North Korea’s main ally and the economic path of salvation for a country hard hit by U.S. sanctions and has a keen interest in the stability of the country with which it shares a long and porous border.

Kim is a third-generation hereditary leader who came to power after the death of his father Kim Jong-il in 2011 from a heart attack. He has visited China four times since 2018.

Trump held unprecedented heights with Kim in 2018 and 2019 as part of an attempt to get him to give up on North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.