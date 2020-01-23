China shuts down more cities in an attempt to contain a deadly virus – Boston Herald

By KEN MORITSUGU and YANAN WANG

BEIJING (AP) – China decided on Thursday to lock up three cities where more than 18 million people live in an unprecedented attempt to fight a deadly new viral disease that made hundreds of sick people spread and spread to other cities and countries in the New Lunar Annual travel almost.

Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary forces guarded the Wuhan train station, where metal barriers sharply blocked the entrances at 10 am. Only travelers with tickets for the last trains were allowed inside, whereby travelers who were booked for later trains were rejected.

Normally bustling streets, shopping malls, restaurants and other public spaces in the city with 11 million people were eerily quiet. In addition to the train station, the airport, ferry, metro and bus services were also stopped.

Similar measures will take effect from Friday in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. In Huanggang, theaters, internet cafes and other entertainment centers were also ordered closed.

In the capital Beijing, authorities have canceled “major events” indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs celebrating a staple of vacation, according to an announcement from the city office for culture and tourism. It said it was necessary to “carry out prevention and control of epidemics.”

“As far as I know, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” Gauden Galea, representative of the World Health Organization in China, told The Associated Press in an interview at the WHO office in Beijing. “It has never been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot say at this stage that it will or will not work. “

The diseases of a newly identified coronavirus first appeared last month in Wuhan, an industrial and transportation center in Hubei province in central China. The vast majority of 571 cases in mainland China have been in the city.

Other cases have been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. One case was confirmed on Thursday in Hong Kong after one was previously confirmed in Macao. The majority of cases outside of China were people from Wuhan or who had recently traveled there.

A total of 17 people died, all in and around Wuhan. Their average age was 73, with the oldest 89 and the youngest 48.

Images obtained from inside Wuhan after the closure showed long lines and empty shelves at supermarkets, while residents kept stock for what could be weeks of relative isolation. That seemed an exaggerated response, since no restrictions were imposed on trucks transporting supplies to the city, although many Chinese still have strong memories of deficits and hardships in the years prior to the country’s recent economic boom.

Such radical measures are typical of China’s authoritarian Communist government, although their effectiveness in controlling the outbreak remains uncertain.

The local authorities in Wuhan demanded that all residents wear masks in public places and urged government personnel to wear them at work and for shopkeepers to place signs for their visitors, Xinhua news agency quoted an announcement from the government .

Xinhua cited the city’s anti-virus task force and said the measures were being taken in an effort to “effectively cut off the spread of the virus, resolutely curb the outbreak, and ensure the health and safety of the population.”

Liu Haihan left Wuhan last Friday after visiting her boyfriend there. She said that everything was normal then before the transmission of the virus from human to human was confirmed. But things have changed quickly.

“(My boyfriend) didn’t sleep much yesterday. He disinfected his house and smashed instant noodles,” Liu said. “He doesn’t really go out. If he does, he wears a mask. “

The significant increase in illnesses reported this week is due to millions of Chinese traveling for the Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual human migrations. The Chinese will make an estimated 3 billion journeys during the 40-day peak in journeys.

Analysts have predicted that the reported cases will continue to multiply.

“Even if (the number of cases) is in thousands, this would not surprise us,” said Galea from the WHO, adding that the number of cases is not an indication of the severity of the outbreak, as long as the death rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes both the common cold and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the outbreak of SARS that spread to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed about 800 people, and the respiratory syndrome in the Middle East, which developed from camels .

China wants to prevent errors from being repeated when dealing with SARS. For months, even after the disease spread throughout the world, China parked patients in hotels and drove them around in ambulances to hide the real number of cases and avoid WHO experts.

In the current outbreak, China has had the honor to share information quickly and President Xi Jinping has emphasized that as a priority.

“Party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels must put people’s lives and health first,” Xi said Monday. “It is necessary to release epidemic information in a timely manner and to deepen international cooperation.”

The health authorities took exceptional measures to prevent additional person-to-person transfers, and put those presumably contaminated in plastic tubes and wheeled boxes where air flowed through filters.

The first cases in the Wuhan outbreak were related to people who worked at or visited a fish market, which has since been closed for investigation. Experts suspect that the virus was first transmitted by wild animals, but the virus can also mutate. Mutations can make it more deadly or contagious.

On Thursday, the WHO is planning another scientific expert meeting on whether the outbreak should be declared a global health emergency, described as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

Many countries screen travelers from China for illness, especially those from Wuhan. North Korea has banned foreign tourists, a step it has also taken during the outbreak of SARS and in recent years because of Ebola. Most foreigners who go to North Korea are Chinese or travel through neighboring China.

Associated Press researcher Shanshan Wang in Shanghai has contributed to this report.