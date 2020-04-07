China spends 24 hours without saving Covid-19’s death

China said it has had no deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The country registered the first case of Covid-19 and recorded 3,331 deaths and 81,740 cases of Covid-19.

Authorities said in their daily update on Tuesday that there were 32 new cases, all from people who returned from China from abroad.

Twelve other suspected cases – also all imported – were kept under observation, as were 30 other asymptomatic cases.

China now has 1,242 confirmed cases in treatment and 1,033 asymptomatic cases under isolation and surveillance.

A number of new daily deaths have been hovering at a single digit for weeks, reaching just one repeatedly.

Meanwhile, more than 160 current and former world leaders are urging the world’s top 20 industrialized nations to approve $ 8 billion in emergency global health funding to accelerate vaccine research, cure and treat Covid-19 and prevent a second wave of pandemic coronavirus.

In an open letter to the governments of the Group of 20 nations, leaders, ministers, senior leaders and scientists also called for $ 35 billion to support countries with weaker health systems and particularly vulnerable populations, and at least $ 150 billion to developing countries to fight the medical and economic crisis.

They also urged the international community to forgo debt repayment for poor countries this year, including $ 44 billion owed by Africa.

The 165 signatories included former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, 92 former presidents and prime ministers, current prime ministers of Ethiopia and Bangladesh, President of Sierra Leone, philanthropist George Soros, former Irish President Mary Robinson, who chairs The Elders, and Graca Machel, group vice president.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong will remain closed to foreigners, extending the initial entry restrictions by two weeks on non-residents indefinitely. Non-residents from overseas to Hong Kong by air will be refused entry, and those from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan will be denied entry if they have been abroad during of the last 14 days. The decision to continue excluding foreigners has been announced by the government and comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong has risen to 915. Hong Kong has seen an increase in the number of cases imported into the city, and its confirmed cases more than doubled in the past two weeks.

The New Zealand Minister of Health has described himself as an “idiot” and has been stripped of certain responsibilities after violating the country’s strict foreclosure measures.

David Clark traveled about 20 km to the beach for a walk with his family. He said that at a time when the government was asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices while staying at home, it had let them down. “I have been an idiot and I understand why people will be mad at me,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Clark had previously admitted to driving in a park near his home for mountain biking. The Prime Minister of the country, Jacinda Ardern, said that normally she would fire Mr. Clark. But she said the country could not afford a massive disruption in its health sector as it battled the virus.

Instead, she said, she removed Mr. Clark from his role as Deputy Minister of Finance and demoted him to the bottom of the cabinet rankings. New Zealand is midway through a planned four-week lockdown to minimize the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a complete lockdown on the upcoming Passover holiday to control the Covid-19 epidemic in the country. However, he gave hope to citizens by saying that he hoped to lift the general restrictions after the week-long festival.

Netanyahu’s announcement came as leaders of the Coptic Orthodox Church in neighboring Egypt said they were suspending Easter celebrations because of the coronavirus.