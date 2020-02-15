[China “stood up with the Palestinians and other oppressed men and women,quot | China news]

%MINIFYHTMLd9d27412532d5b60f594eddee0f975dd11%

China’s Overseas Minister Wang Yi turned down worldwide criticism of China’s human legal rights document in the course of a visit to Berlin.

Wang criticized some nations for overreacting to the coronavirus, also recognised as COVID-19, which has now killed a lot more than 1,500 people.

Speaking in the German cash, Wang reported containing the distribute of the virus remained a challenge for the Chinese govt, but insisted it was below handle.

He thanked the international neighborhood for its assist with China’s combat against the virus. When China’s human rights record was questioned, he explained the state experienced “supported the Palestinians and other oppressed people today.”