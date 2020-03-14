China talks about science, but a conspiracy theory about the origin of coronaviruses floats – world news

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday reiterated his claim that the new coronavirus was of US military origin, quoting a story from a website known for promoting conspiracy theories to bolster its claim.

Late on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a large number of followers that the US military may be behind the rapid 19 epidemic, and China, where it was first detected last year, did not originate the virus.

The rapid-19 pandemic has destroyed over 4000 and infected more than 1.32 lakhs worldwide.

“When did zero patients start in the US? How many people were infected? What are the names of hospitals? Maybe the US military brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Publish your information! The US owes us an explanation,” Thao tweeted in English and Chinese .

2/2 The CDC was caught on the spot. When did the zero patient start in the US? How many people are infected? What are the names of hospitals? Maybe the U.S. military brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Publish your information! The US owes us an explanation!

– Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@ zlj517) March 12, 2020

Zhao did not provide any evidence, but referred to a statement by a senior US health official that several deaths related to influenza in the US, which occurred earlier, could have been caused by coronavirus.

1/2 CDC Director Robert Redfield acknowledged that some Americans who apparently died from the flu were tested positive for a new #coronavirus in a post-mortem diagnosis, during a House monitoring committee Wednesday.

– Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@ zlj517) March 12, 2020

On Friday, he redoubled his claim by referring to a similar story from the Montreal Center for Globalization Research, which he says is an independent research center, but that he is often called upon to break into others’ theories, including 9/11.

Sharing a link from the website, Zhao tweeted on Friday that “… this article is very important to each of us. Read on and forward again. covid-19: Further evidence that the virus originated in the USA. “

This led to a bit of a storm on Twitter, with thousands sharing Zhao’s tweets and many mocking him, saying China was aggressive to help cover up the fact that officials had covid-19 surreptitious information in December and nearly three weeks in January.

Hong Kong-based China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Friday, citing government documents, that the first case of contagion was discovered at the Wuhan epicenter in November.

The SCMP report says that at least 266 people became infected with the virus last year by Chinese health authorities.

They were placed under medical surveillance and the earliest case was on November 17 – weeks before authorities announced the emergence of a new virus and then finally introduced suppression measures.

At a regular Foreign Ministry press conference, Zhao’s colleague, spokesman

Geng Shuang has somewhat circumvented whether Beijing blames the US for coronavirus.

“The international community, including the US, has different opinions about the origin of the virus,” Geng said.

“The origin of the virus is a scientific thing, and one should listen to such scientific views,” Geng said.

