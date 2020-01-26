China temporarily bans wildlife trade and calls for comprehensive, lasting action

BEIJING – The outbreak of a new virus in connection with a wildlife market in central China has resulted in a temporary nationwide ban on wildlife sales as new laws against trade in and consumption of exotic species have been re-enforced.

Questions are also raised about how this could be done, according to the lessons learned from the 2002-2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak due to wildlife consumption in the southern city of Guangzhou.

The demand for wild animals in Asia, especially in China, is accelerating the extinction of many species and represents a perennial health threat that the authorities have not been able to fully counter despite the growing risks of a global pandemic.

In response to the crisis in the large industrial city of Wuhan, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture issued a regulation last week ordering stricter controls on wildlife trade.

A group of 19 prominent researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the country’s leading universities later called on the government to take action against wildlife markets such as the one at the heart of the Wuhan outbreak.

Illegal trade is flourishing in “loopholes” in legal animal trade in China and increases the likelihood of an outbreak, the group wrote in an open letter on Weibo. “This is the hidden threat to wildlife trade and consumption,” the letter said. They advocate that government inspections and control of all wildlife markets be significantly strengthened.

On Sunday, the central government ordered a temporary ban on wildlife trade. Breeding, transporting or selling all wild animals is prohibited “from the date of publication until the end of the national epidemic situation”, according to a directive issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, the state market regulator and the national forest and grassland authority.

The New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society has called for an end to wildlife markets everywhere, not just in China.

Zoonotic diseases – those that catch people of other species – make up a large part of human infectious diseases. Not all of them come from the wildlife trade – rabies is endemic to many species and is one of the largest causes of death in developing countries. Mixing wildlife species, however, increases the risk that diseases will mutate and become more virulent as they spread to unregulated markets, experts say.

The occurrence of such diseases is a “numbers game,” said Christian Walzer, executive director of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s health program.

“If these markets persist and human consumption of illegal and unregulated wildlife continues, the public will continue to be at increased risk from emerging viruses, which are potentially fatal and cause future pandemic outbreaks,” he said. “These are perfect laboratories to create opportunities for these viruses to appear.”

Although researchers haven’t yet released a definitive source for this recent outbreak, it can infect multiple species like many other viruses.

One of the first measures taken by the Wuhan authorities was the closure of the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where 41 of the first cases occurred.

“This is the big black box right now,” said Jon Epstein, epidemiologist at the Ecohealth Alliance.

He was in China during the SARS outbreak and helped global efforts over nearly two decades to find the wild source of this virus, which made over 8,000 sick and killed less than 800. SARS has been associated with various animals, including bats and cat-masked palm civet.

Bats are known to harbor coronaviruses, but scientists still need to fully understand the new virus and its leap from animal to human.

According to Epstein, the researchers suspect that the Wuhan virus comes from bats, but have not proven it. Before it infected humans, it probably jumped to an unidentified mammal first.

“There is no plausible evidence that snakes are involved in this virus,” said Epstein, referring to recent media speculation that was criticized in a recent Nature article. He and others say they are likely badger, rat, or raccoon dogs that have been reported to be sold on the Wuhan market.

Action against the illegal wildlife trade and sale continued only about six months after the SARS outbreak ended in mid-2003, Walzer said.

In cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, there is little sign of markets for foodies looking for white (wild flavors).

In the provincial towns and in some parts of Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries, those who want to eat such exotic dishes can buy all kinds of creatures: psoriasis, badger, salamander, scorpions, hedgehogs and even wolf pups.

A photo of a vendor’s menu list on the Wuhan market, “Wild Cattle for the Masses”, circulating online showed more than 110 species for sale.

Court records show that authorities in Hubei, the province where Wuhan is located, investigated 250 cases related to wildlife trafficking and poaching in 2019 alone. According to local media reports, an estimated 16,000 wild animals have been hunted by more than 60 million people in the province since 2018.

In Hubei is Shennongjia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where many rare species can be found, including the cloudy leopard, the golden snub-nosed monkey and the Chinese giant salamander.

Video footage taken by a conservationist in the eastern Chinese provinces of Zhejiang and Anhui and also has a long tradition in the consumption of wild animals showed many species of wild animals that were designed for control in a market.

In most cases, sellers are registered to sell some unprotected species, usually a limited number of a few, such as: B. rabbits, wild boar and muntjaks, a kind of tiny deer.

Enforcement, however, is “not that stringent,” said Tian Jiang Ming of the Anti-Poaching Squad, a group of volunteers who visit markets and report illegal wildlife sales. The illegal victims are usually hidden in freezers, he said.

“The vendors sell illegally poached animals with these licenses in hand,” he said.

It was only in 2014 that China criminalized the consumption of protected species with a law that stipulated a maximum prison term of three years. But it has also allowed commercial breeding of certain species, including tigers – a practice that, according to conservationists, encourages the illegal trade in protected species.

Law enforcement is difficult to obtain because it is difficult to prove that animals have been poached, Tian Jiang Ming said.

“The forest department has to prove that the sellers have been poaching illegally, but they do not have the investigative resources to find them,” he said.