China threatens to launch America into “powerful coronavirus sea”

An article in the Chinese state-run Xinhua News Service last week threatened to impose restrictions on medical exports, so the United States will be “submerged in the mighty sea of ​​coronaviruses.”

The Xinhua piece, published on March 4, entitled “Be Bold: The World Is Thanks to China,” was largely composed of standard Chinese Communist Party propaganda about the way the world looks in response to the shocking response. from China to the coronavirus outbreak. Naturally he did not mention how the virus went wild in the first place due to Chinese bureaucratic incompetence and covers.

The Chinese have become so determined to clear the coronavirus’s first months from the pages of history, as to prevent anyone from remembering Tiananmen Square. Xinhua’s article noted that China has an advantage over the US and Europe because it can restrict the supply of drugs that were outsourced to China in the midst of globalism.

The Chinese document explicitly threatens to do so if Americans and Europeans continue to criticize their coronavirus response or act too slowly to lift travel bans and other restrictions that the Chinese government does not like, but then weaken it. threatens in the usual chilling way of the Communist Party by insisting China is loaded with so much “love” for the world that it would never hurt people in other countries, not even “insulting” them in the way China has been “insulted”. during the coronavirus epidemic.

One of the insults Xinhua provoked was on February 3, Walter Russell Mead, who was introduced for the rally Wall Street Journal It is titled “China is the True Bad Man in Asia”, a piece that propelled Beijing to oust him. Wall Street Journal reporters and are beginning to complain incessantly that Mead’s piece was insulting and racist. According to Xinhua’s March 4 editorial, Mead, his column and all the text Wall Street Journal posts are now “infamous”.

Although most commentary has focused on the “powerful coronavirus sea” threat, Xinhua’s piece is also interesting as a prime example of the Chinese communist crusade to portray the coronavirus as a native of the States. United and claiming that it was taken to Wuhan by the United States Army Xinhua murmured on March 4 about Americans “returning from Wuhan, China” just before the outbreak broke out and complained that it was therefore hypocritical and insulting that the United States imposed travel bans on China.

The article was notified and partially translated by Fox News on Friday in the light of the Food and Drug Administration’s announcement that at least one unspecified drug useful in treating coronavirus patients is unavailable because The drug components are not easily obtainable from China. .

“That is, they threatened to kill us, and we go back and forth like, ‘Oh, you know, it’s not a big deal.’ It’s a scary situation,” Tucker Carlson of Fox News said on Wednesday.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) warned in a Fox News interview on Thursday that “about 80 percent of the active ingredients” of some vital drugs are from abroad, “and the vast majority of those 80 percent are one hundred are manufactured in China. “

Rubio and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich crafted China’s leverage on the U.S. pharmaceuticals and other sectors of the U.S. economy as an option for Fox:

For years, China has been tapping into US multinational corporations with access to their markets in exchange for shaking up and sharing intellectual property. Americans watched as Beijing captured critical portions of global supply chains, including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. Today, up to 80 percent of U.S. drug-active pharmaceutical ingredients are sourced overseas.

Now, in the face of a pandemic, the lack of domestic capacity in critical medical sectors has critically endangered both the United States public health system and our economy. The inability to rapidly increase production of key supplies, such as surgical masks, medical dresses, respirators and pharmaceuticals, limits our ability to mitigate the worst effects of the disease in this emerging crisis and in any future pandemic.

It is unacceptable that China has much of a leverage on the U.S. public health and economy, both of which are essential components of our national security. For this reason, we propose that the United States take steps to expand our production capacity while the global supply chains are in flux and the global economy is on the verge of recession.

Rubio and Gingrich suggested encouraging and encouraging American corporations to return manufacturing capacity from abroad, especially from hostile areas such as China, in the midst of the current chaos of global markets to implement measures that might seem unacceptably risky or painful in quieter times.

“America must make rebuilding our national supply chain a priority of our own,” they wrote, comparing their recommendations with Beijing’s deliberate strategy to capture the biomedical industry.