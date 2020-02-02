China to Boston direct flights have been shut down

New coronavirus alerts from the Federal Ministry of Homeland Security – including 14 days of “self-quarantine” for travelers from China, even without symptoms – are now in effect for US citizens, but Massachusetts officials remain informed of the steps they are taking after the first case came to the fore here.

A UMass Boston student from China – one of the 25,000 Chinese nationals studying in the Boston region – was identified as the first case of the state Saturday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health did not respond to questions about whether efforts will be made to identify and screen other recent arrivals from China on Sunday.

Government Charlie Baker said in a statement: “Public health protection is a top priority for our administration and while the risk remains low for Massachusetts, public health officials work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health councils, and other local partners. People should take the same precautions as they do to prevent the spread of colds and flu, and the health ministry will continue to work with Commonwealth medical professionals. “

In New Hampshire, public health officials are urging anyone who has recently arrived from China to stay home and look for symptoms of fever or respiratory diseases, advice in accordance with DHS recommendations.

People with no symptoms can potentially infect others, a potential major challenge in controlling the corona virus outbreak, public health experts told the Bode.

“It can be spread more easily and in an insidious manner,” Dr. said. William Schaffner, specialist in infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “That is a matter of great concern for public health and infectious disease specialists around the world.”

But Schaffner said the new restrictions and guidelines should have a “substantial impact” on reducing the outbreak, which has now led to more than 300 deaths in China and nearly 15,000 confirmed cases. The first coronavirus death outside of China took place in the Philippines on Sunday.

New US travel restrictions officially came into force on Sunday at 5 p.m. Under the new rules, American travelers who have been to China in the last 14 days will be guided through one of the seven airports to undergo improved health examinations. Logan International Airport in Boston is not on that list of seven airports.

DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement: “Although the overall risk to the American public remains low, lunging all flights with passengers who have recently been to China is the most important and cautious step we can take at this time to reduce stress on public health officials screening incoming travelers. “

“We realize that this can cause more stress and increase the travel time for some people, but health and safety experts agree that these measures are needed to control the virus and protect the American people, “he added. “Once back in the US, it is imperative that individuals adhere to self-quarantine guidelines to help protect the American public.”

US citizens who have been to Hubei Province – where the outbreak occurred – are subject to a maximum of 14 days of compulsory quarantine within 14 days of their return.

US citizens who have been in other parts of China for the past 14 days are subject to a “proactive entry health test” and “self-quarantine” for up to 14 days.

Despite the new rules, a Massport spokeswoman acknowledged that travelers from China could still end up in Logan via flights from other airports.

CDC officials did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday afternoon. A US customs and border protection officer did not respond to a request for comment.

On 28 January, the UMass student from Boston in his twenties landed directly from China with a runny nose. He sought medical treatment the next day, said public health officials.

He did not need hospitalization and is “isolated” at home while public health nurses continue to monitor his condition.

There were “possibly others” in the Boston area with coronavirus, said Davidson Hamer, a Boston University specialist in infectious diseases, and noted that there have been cases of countless incoming travelers to Boston in recent weeks when students returned from the winter break.

But Hamer added: “Hospitals and providers throughout the state are truly mobilized and prepared for this.”

Herald wire services have contributed to this report.