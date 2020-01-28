China travel ban hits Australia’s tourism industry again

A ban on travel groups from China is a new blow to tourism in Australia, industry leaders say.

The Chinese government announced plans to ban organized group travel – a popular travel option for Chinese people – due to the Coronavirus outbreak this week.

About 1.4 million Chinese visit Australia, the largest tourism market, each year, and about a quarter of them travel with a group.

That could mean almost 30,000 fewer visitors per month.

Michael Johnson, CEO of Tourism Accommodation Australia, said the industry was struggling after a decline in tourism after the bush fire crisis.

However, he said the sector is working with the government to avert the effects.

“China is Australia’s largest tourism market. Hotels in metropolitan areas in particular rely on the steady influx of organized groups from China,” he said.

“Although Australia derives tourists from a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States, a temporary decline in Chinese tourists has undoubtedly had a major impact, especially during the Chinese New Year period.

“There have already been concerns about the proliferation of bushfires abroad and concerns about air quality in Sydney in our international tourism markets, and the corona virus has only contributed to this.

“Our industry is resilient and we will work on it together.”

Phillipa Harrison, head of Tourism Australia, has reportedly asked tourism companies to provide data on how the ban will affect them.

Last week Tourism Australia launched its “Holiday here this year” campaign to encourage residents to take a break in the country after the bush fire crisis that hit many vacation hotspots.

Minister of Tourism Simon Birmingham said: “We have received confirmation from Chinese officials that group travel from China to all countries, including Australia, has been suspended to curb the spread of the corona virus.

“The suspension only applies to travel groups that account for around 25 percent of the visitors, and there is no impact on free and independent travelers, who now make up three quarters of all Chinese visitors to Australia.

“Australia has taken well-established measures and security measures to address the virus threat at our airports.

“In the past, these have minimized the impact of other viruses on our tourism industry by giving people confidence in the safety of a visit to Australia.

“We will work closely with our partners in the tourism industry to assess the impact and determine how we can best recalibrate advertising for Australia to minimize the impact of these measures on our tourism companies.”

The World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee decided earlier this week that the outbreak is not yet an international public health emergency.