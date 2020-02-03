China virus death toll rises to 425, total cases now 20,438 – Boston Herald

By KEN MORITSUGU

BEIJING (AP) – The number of deaths in mainland China from the new type of virus has risen to 425, with the total number of cases now at 20,438, officials said Tuesday.

The new figures come after the country has opened a new hospital that was built in 10 days, deposited cash in tumbling financial markets and further restricted the movement of people in the hope of controlling the rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

Japanese officials decided to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship carrying a passenger who tested positive for the virus.

The latest figures have risen from 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases.

Other countries continue with evacuations and restrict the entry of Chinese or people who have recently traveled in the country. In the province at the epicenter of the outbreak, a specialized hospital with 1,000 beds of patients began to treat and a second hospital with 1,500 beds must be opened within a few days.

Other countries continued to evacuate citizens from the toughest province of Hubei and restricted access by Chinese or people who recently traveled to the country. The World Health Organization said the number of cases will continue to grow because tests are awaiting thousands of suspected cases.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who organized a special meeting of the highest organ of the Communist Party for the second time since the beginning of the crisis, said: “We have launched a popular war to prevent the epidemic.”

He told Politburo’s permanent committee that the country must race by the time to curb the spread of the virus and that those who neglect their duties will be punished, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

People’s Liberation Army medical teams arrived in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, to relieve overwhelmed health workers and staff the new 1,000-bed hospital far outside the city center.

The prefabricated departments are equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and ventilation systems. A second hospital with 1500 beds must be opened within a few days.

China’s Chinese Composite Composite stock index fell nearly 8% on the first trading day following the New Year’s holidays, despite an announcement by the central bank that it was marketing 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion).

“We are confident and able to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy,” said Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

Hong Kong leader, Carrie Lam, announced that the semi-autonomous region will close almost all land and sea border crossings with the mainland at midnight to prevent the virus from spreading. Only the land check posts in Shenzhen Bay and the bridge to Macao and Zhuhai remain open.

More than 2,000 hospital workers went on strike earlier in the day and demanded a complete closure of the border, and their union threatened a larger strike on Tuesday.

Hong Kong was hit hard by SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in 2002-03, a disease from the same family of viruses as the current outbreak and which, according to many, was reinforced by the official Chinese secret and embezzlement.

Chinese scientists say they have more evidence that it probably originated in bats. In a study published in the journal Nature, Shi Zhen-Li and colleagues from the Wuhan Institute of Virology reported that genome sequences from seven patients were 96% identical to a bat coronavirus.

SARS is also believed to have originated in bats, although it jumped to civet cats before infecting humans. Scientists suspect the last outbreak began at a fish market in Wuhan, where wild animals were for sale and came into contact with people.

Meanwhile, Japanese health officials said that a passenger on a cruise ship operated by Japan tested positive for the virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong on January 25.

The Diamond Princess returned to Yokohama with more than 3,000 passengers and crew following port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. A team of quarantine officers and medical staff went aboard the ship Monday and began carrying out medical checks on everyone on board, said an official from the health ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules.

The passengers and crew may be quarantined on the ship if the captain agrees, the official said.

The ship’s captain said that the Hong Kong health authorities informed the ship of the passenger’s infection on Saturday, six days after he left the ship after he had not been caught in thermal screening, according to a recording of the announcement tweeted by a passenger. The patient is currently recovering and in a stable state, and his traveling companions have not been infected so far, the captain said.

“I wish we were informed as soon as they found out that I could have worn a mask or washed the hands more carefully,” the passenger said. “I was in Hong Kong nine days ago and it seems to be too late now.”

South Korea, which has 15 confirmed cases, quarantined 800 soldiers who had recently visited or contacted China, Hong Kong, or Macao, said Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyunsoo.

The Philippines banned the entry of all non-citizens from China after two cases were confirmed there, including the only death outside of China. Similar restrictions have been imposed by the US, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia, despite criticism from China and the WHO guidelines that such measures were not needed.

About 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries.

With the end of the outbreak in sight, the authorities in Hubei and elsewhere extended the holiday period for the Lunar New Year, late this week, well into February to try to keep people at home and reduce the spread of the virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice.

