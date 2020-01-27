China virus deaths have risen to 80, with over 2,700 cases confirmed

WUHAN, CHINA – China announced on Monday that the death toll from a fatal virus outbreak has increased to 80, with 24 new epicenter deaths in Hubei province, while the total number of confirmed cases across the country is high rose to 2,744.

While no new deaths have been confirmed outside of Hubei, the national number of infections detected has increased by 769, about half of them in Hubei, according to the National Health Commission. It is said that 461 of those infected are in serious condition.

China has locked Hubei in the center of the country, an unprecedented operation that affects tens of millions of people and is said to slow down the transmission of the respiratory virus.

The previously unknown contagion has caused worldwide concern because of its similarity to the pathogen of severe respiratory syndrome (SARS), which killed hundreds of people in Mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Drastic travel restrictions have been imposed outside the epicenter. Shandong Province and four cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an and Tianjin – announced bans on boarding and alighting long-distance buses.

The move will affect millions of people traveling to the moon during the New Year holidays. The authorities said it will be extended while the government is working to contain the virus.

The densely populated southern province of Guangdong, Jiangxi in central China, and three cities made it necessary for residents to wear face masks in public.

The virus originated in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, and has spread across China and around the world – with confirmed cases in around a dozen countries, including the United States.

The ability to transmit coronaviruses is growing and infections may continue to increase, the Chinese national health commission said on Sunday.

National Health Commission minister Ma Xiaowei said at a press conference that authorities’ knowledge of the new virus is limited and the risks of mutations in the virus are unclear.

According to Ma, the incubation period for the coronavirus can range from one to 14 days, and the virus is infectious during incubation, which is not the case with SARS, a Chinese coronavirus that killed nearly 800 people worldwide in 2002 and 2003.

The efforts to contain, which previously included transport and travel restrictions and the cancellation of major events, are being intensified, Ma said on the second day of the Lunar New Year.

The virus, which is believed to have appeared at a fish market in central China’s Wuhan late last year, selling illegal wildlife, has spread to Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, and South Korea and Japan spread, Australia, France and Canada.

Japan may send a chartered plane to central China’s Wuhan on Tuesday to bring back citizens who want to return home after a fatal outbreak of a new corona virus, a government source said on Monday.

According to the Japanese government, there were approximately 710 Japanese citizens in Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified, on Friday.

The government began a survey over the weekend of how many Japanese would like to return, and has so far contacted about 430 of them, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Sunday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government is working with the Chinese authorities to arrange the charter flight.

The South Korean consulate in Wuhan announced that it had conducted an online survey among its citizens to determine the demand for a charter flight.

The US consulate in Wuhan announced on that day that it would evacuate its personnel and some individuals on board a charter flight. A message from the US embassy in Beijing said that the capacity to transport US citizens on Tuesday’s flight from Wuhan to San Francisco was limited. If there were not enough seats, priority would be given to people “at higher risk for corona viruses”.

In a move that could mean fewer Chinese tourists to Japan, state media reported on Saturday that all group travel from China to other countries will be banned as of Monday, and travel agents will be directed to stop organizing trips abroad.

Millions of people traveling for the holidays have fueled the spread of the outbreak across the country and overseas after it started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The vast majority of infections and all deaths occurred in mainland China, but new cases are emerging.

With numerous Chinese tourists coming to Japan for the New Year holidays, the Japanese authorities have stepped up airport controls. The airlines were asked to distribute health statements while the companies warn their employees.

According to the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute, more than 7 million trips abroad are made during the seven-day vacation period through January 30, compared to 6.3 million the previous year. According to the Chinese online travel agency Trip.com, Japan is the main foreign travel destination, followed by Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

On Sunday, the Japanese Ministry of Health announced that a fourth case of the virus has been confirmed in the country.

The patient is a man in his forties who came to Japan as a tourist from Wuhan on Wednesday, the ministry said, adding that he was in a stable condition.

The man is said to have had no symptoms at the time of arrival, but had a fever on Thursday and went to the doctor in Aichi Prefecture the next day.

The man was hospitalized in the prefecture and later tested positive for the virus. He is said to have worn a mask when traveling.