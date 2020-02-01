China virus toll exceeds 250 as travel restrictions tightened

BEIJING – According to the government, the death toll from the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak exceeded 250 on Saturday as foreign countries tightened restrictions on travelers from China to respond to the rapid spread of the disease.

At least 258 people have died and more than 11,000 people in China have been infected with the new corona virus, according to new figures from officials in the severely affected Hubei province.

New cases were found abroad, which have now affected more than 20 countries.

The chief official of the Communist Party in Wuhan, the central city with 11 million inhabitants, where the virus first appeared in December, expressed “remorse” on Friday because the local authorities were acting too slowly.

Last week, the Chinese government finally took measures to effectively shut off Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province and curb 1.4 million people’s travel across the nation.

But the epidemic spread when the Chinese traveled across the country and abroad during the New Year holidays that started last week.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a worldwide health emergency, but has not recommended any international trade or travel restrictions.

However, the countries tightened travel restrictions.

The United States urged its citizens not to go to China and those already present to leave the country. They sharply rebuked Beijing, saying that the move was “certainly not a gesture of goodwill.”

On Friday, Washington doubled, declared its own health emergency, and temporarily blocked the entry of foreigners who had traveled to China in the past two weeks.

Japan has joined the United States, Britain, Germany, and other nations that have recommended that their citizens avoid China.

Singapore’s government has prohibited the arrival of Chinese passengers and transit travelers who have visited the country in the past 14 days.

Mongolia will ban Chinese nationals and foreigners who come from the neighboring country until March 2.

World markets eased on Friday due to growing concerns.

The WHO’s rare emergency statement allows the United States health agency to make recommendations that the international community is expected to follow.

But it warned Friday that closing the borders would likely ineffectively stop the virus’s transmission – and even accelerate its spread.

China’s ambassador to Geneva said his country controls the outbreak and insists that there is no need for “unnecessary panic”.

Aside from government travel warnings, businesses and concerned travelers have taken matters into their own hands and airlines have suspended or reduced flights to China.

The virus is believed to come from a Wuhan market that sold wild animals. It then jumped to the people.

Wuhan officials have been criticized online for withholding information about the outbreak until the end of last year, despite knowing about the new weeks of illness.

“At the moment, I am in a state of guilt, remorse and self-reproach,” said Ma Guoqiang, the Wuhan Communist Party secretary.

“If strict control measures had been taken previously, the result would be better than now,” he told CCTV.

People in China have so far angered local officials in Wuhan and Hubei, but the crisis could challenge President Xi Jinping, who described the epidemic as a “demon” that China can defeat.

Countries have tried to evacuate their nationals from Wuhan. Hundreds of US citizens, Japanese, British, French and South Koreans have already been evacuated, and other countries are planning to airlift.

A flight with more than 300 Indian nationals left Wuhan for New Delhi in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Approximately 200 US evacuees who landed in California on Wednesday were placed in a rare quarantine order for 14 days.

The American airlines American, United and Delta joined other airlines that are suspending flights to China.

Russia said it would evacuate more than 2,500 of its citizens vacationing on the Chinese island of Hainan, far from the epicenter of the outbreak, one day after the far eastern border was sealed.

The health crisis has also affected China’s international image abroad and put Chinese nationals in difficult positions abroad. Some communities complain of “latent racism” in Italy.

China sent charter planes to Thailand and Malaysia on Friday to bring Hubei residents back to Wuhan, referring to the “practical difficulties” they had overseas.

More than 40,000 workers in a huge Chinese-controlled industrial complex on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi have been quarantined, although Indonesia has not reported any cases.

Britain and Russia both reported their first two cases, and Sweden reported its first infection.

The number of cases in China exceeds that of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), a similar pathogen that spread to more than two dozen countries in 2002/03 and killed almost 800 people, far more than 8,096 cases, particularly in China and Hong Kong.