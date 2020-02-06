China wants to cut punitive tariffs on US goods worth USD 75 billion

February 6 (UPI) – China announced on Thursday that it would lower the punitive tariffs on US exports worth $ 75 billion as the two countries continue to work out a trade agreement.

In a statement, the Chinese Treasury said it would halve the punitive taxes it introduced for US products last fall.

China announced on February 14 that it would reduce tariffs by 10 percent to 5 percent and taxes on other goods by 5 percent to 2.5 percent.

China said it had cut tariffs to “promote the health and stable development of China’s and US economic and trade relations.”

China announced retaliatory tariffs in August, which should be introduced in September and December.

After the announcement, US President Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods worth over $ 500 billion.

China’s December measures were implemented a few days before they came into force. The two countries signed a preliminary phase one trade agreement in which the United States cut some of the tariffs it had imposed on China.

China said Thursday that its attempt to cut tariffs was made to match those of the United States.

“China hopes that both parties will abide by the agreement, endeavor to implement the relevant content of the agreement, strengthen market confidence, promote the development of bilateral economic and trade relations, and promote global economic growth,” said the ministry.

The ministry announced that it would make further tariff adjustments depending on how economic relations between the two countries developed.

“We hope to work with the United States to finally remove all tariff increases,” it said.