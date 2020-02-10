China wants to steal electric vehicle technology, warns USA

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, presents the first customer deliveries in Shanghai.

STR / AFP via Getty

Intellectual property theft is just one of the many battles in the US-China struggle for global economic supremacy. However, according to the American counterintelligence agency, two specific areas are affected.

Last week, William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, highlighted two areas where China gives priority to technology theft: electric vehicles and planes, as Reuters reports.

Evanina was one of many American officials who spoke at a conference on “Chinese Industrial Espionage” organized by the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies. The biggest surprise came when Attorney General William Barr recommended acquiring a majority stake in Finland’s Nokia or Sweden’s Ericsson to fight China’s Huawei 5G rise, a problem that is already having a global impact. With the awarding of electric vehicles, the US counterintelligence agency is trying to give national automakers a warning.

For some it may be too late. The Tesla plant in Shanghai is already in operation. The first cars were delivered to Chinese customers in January 2020. A physical presence in China is of course not the only way to prevent potential technology theft.

When FBI director Christopher Wray spoke, he said that, according to Reuters, China would use “whatever it takes” to steal technology. This includes “cyber intrusions, corporate espionage and research theft,” says Carscoops.

While the underlying EV technology is certainly at risk and companies may never know if it will end up in the hands of Chinese competitors, they can never take away one thing: our 100% red-haired American designs (* cough *). Lobster * cough *).

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at Reuters