China warns its citizens not to eat Rice

Government officials in China, a major exporter and rice producer, have called on citizens not to import grain after Vietnam’s recent export ban.

A senior agricultural official in the country, Wei Baigang, said at the meeting Saturday that the country held on enough rice and wheat for one year, while imports of grain were down 2 percent. % of domestic consumption. “The markets are rich and there is no need to kill,” Wei said.

Qin Yuyun said China will continue to sell corn from stocks after selling nearly three million tonnes in February, said Qin Yuyun, an official with the National Food and Technology Commission.

The country, also the world’s largest importer of soybeans, will closely monitor strategic issues in Brazil, Argentina and the United States, and collaborate with these suppliers to address potential impediments to the outbreak. Coronavirus, Wei said.

Wei said the export of soybeans to China has been a tradition with increasing imports in March, Wei said. Asia could also import soybeans from the United States as part of its modern trade agreement, he added. Soybeans were destroyed in cooking oil and animal feed.

