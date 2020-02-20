[china-warns-of-even-more-motion-immediately-after-revoking-wsj-journalists’-qualifications]

In this file picture taken March 20, 2019 The Information Company constructing on sixth Avenue, house to ‘Fox News’, the ‘New York Post’ and the ‘Wall Street Journal’, is seen in New York City. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Feb 20 — China warned today that it may well consider extra motion in opposition to the Wall Avenue Journal, a day right after revoking the push qualifications of a few of the US newspaper’s correspondents above a column that China reported was racist.

The warning arrived just after US Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo condemned the final decision to expel the journalists and defended freedom of speech.

“We reserve the suitable to acquire further action,” overseas ministry spokesman Geng Shuang advised reporters.

China yesterday revoked the press qualifications of the newspaper’s Beijing deputy bureau main, Josh Chin, and reporters Chao Deng and Philip Wen, also centered in Beijing, purchasing them to leave the place in 5 days.

The determination came following authorities continuously known as on the newspaper to apologise and investigate these responsible for the headline of a February 3 column that called China the “real ill person of Asia”.

Wall Street Journal (WSJ) publisher William Lewis stated in a statement that none of the journalists staying expelled had any involvement in the column, noting the paper’s policy for “complete separation” of information and opinions departments.

But Geng reported China was “not fascinated in the structural divide” at the newspaper.

“There is only a single media company named the WSJ, and it need to be responsible for what it has stated and finished,” he mentioned.

Geng did not elaborate on what other actions China could acquire in opposition to the newspaper.

China final calendar year declined to renew qualifications of one more Wall Street Journal reporter, Chun Han Wong, who co-wrote a report about an Australian investigation into the pursuits of a cousin of President Xi Jinping as section of a broader felony investigation.

Pompeo condemned the expulsion of the a few.

“Mature, responsible international locations realize that a free of charge press studies information and expresses views. The correct response is to present counter arguments, not restrict speech,” he reported in a statement.

Geng, requested about Pompeo’s remarks, mentioned the difficulty was not about the liberty of speech but about an write-up that smeared China.

“I want to talk to Mr Pompeo this concern: If you believe the WSJ has the independence to insult anyone, then does the one acquiring abused have the proper to combat again?” — Reuters