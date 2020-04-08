China will set up 46 new integrated pilot areas for cross-border e-commerce to boost foreign trade

China will build 46 new integrated pilot areas for cross-border e-commerce across the country to help revive its pandemic foreign trade, the State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang announced Tuesday.

In addition to 59 existing ones, companies in the 46 new integrated pilot areas will benefit from support policies, including exemption from value added and excise duties on retail exports and more favorable corporate tax rates. In addition, the government encourages companies to jointly build and share warehouses overseas.

“Addressing the economic impact of the epidemic abroad is an urgent task. With the stringent containment measures introduced in all countries, foreign trade and investment are on the decline,” said Li. “We must accelerate the development of cross-border e-commerce and other new models to stimulate foreign trade and investment.”

The rapid growth of cross-border e-commerce in recent years has become a new highlight in the country’s foreign trade. Retail sales in China’s cross-border e-commerce businesses rose 38.3 percent and reached 186.21 billion yuan (26.4 billion US dollars) in 2019, contributing 5% of overall growth of the country’s foreign trade last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

Chinese e-commerce giants offer support to SMEs affected by the pandemic

Traditional sectors such as coal and steel in foreign trade have been severely affected by the Covid-19 epidemic when governments around the world have limited travel and transportation and ordered the blockade of some cities in recent months. China is making an effort to exploit cross-border e-commerce to help recover foreign trade.

The executive board also announced measures to strengthen international freight transport channels, such as China-Europe freight trains, and improve freight links in an attempt to stabilize global supply chains and accelerate the resumption of work.

The country will also extend some preferential tax policies that expired at the end of 2023 to help small and micro enterprises, self-employed workers and farmers. For example, small and micro-enterprises and rural households are exempted from replacing interest income on loans of 1 million yuan and less.

