[china-xi’s-take-a-look-at-to-japan-could-be-delayed-until-eventually-autumn:-sankei]

March one, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo and Beijing are leaning in direction of delaying Chinese President Xi Jinping’s condition stop by to Japan, initially prepared for early April, as the neighbors struggle a coronavirus outbreak, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Citing diplomatic sources in equally countries, the paper explained the take a look at was probably to be postponed until finally autumn or afterwards.

On Saturday, Japanese Key Minister Shinzo Abe explained to a information meeting that preparations for Xi’s go to have been heading in advance.

