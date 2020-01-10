China’s attempt to challenge Boeing and Airbus that won’t take off

Loading...

BEIJING / PARIS – The development of the single-seater C919 aircraft in China, which was at least five years behind schedule, is slower than expected. A dozen people who are familiar with the program struggled with technical problems having severely restricted test flights.

Delays are common in complex aerospace programs, but the particularly slow progress is a possible embarrassment for China, which has invested heavily in its first serious attempt to break Boeing and Airbus’ position on the world jet market.

The most recent problem, according to four knowledgeable people, was a math error.

The COMAC engineers miscalculated the forces, known as loads, that would be exerted on the aircraft’s twin engines during flight, and provided incorrect data to the engine manufacturer CFM International. As a result, the motor and its housing may both need to be reinforced, which would most likely be at COMAC’s expense. Another source rejected any change.

These and other technical and structural problems meant that after more than two and a half years of flight tests in early December, COMAC had completed less than a fifth of the 4,200 hours in the air required for final approval by the Chinese Civil Aviation Authority. Two people near the project said.

COMAC, which has largely been developing the C919 secretly since 2008, rarely announces its goals. Company official Yang Yang told the Chinese state media in September that he expected regulatory approval in two to three years without further details. The company’s earlier publicly announced goal was in late 2020. Other COMAC officials have stated that they are aiming for certification and delivery in 2021.

COMAC did not respond to requests for comments on this story. CFM, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran from France, declined to comment.

COMAC has not yet finalized the correct calculations and data that must be sent to the engine manufacturer. This is one of the reasons why the engine does not fail under high load. Another said that load calculations often develop during development.

Given the uncertainty, however, there is no guarantee that COMAC will achieve the 2021-2022 target set by Yang.

“Things don’t always go as planned, but I hope COMAC will slow down a bit and try not to be in a hurry,” said one of the sources familiar with the engine problem. “Otherwise there will be a lot of problems later.”

The miscalculation of the engines does not reflect the lack of theoretical understanding – China has brought people into space for almost two decades. However, this illustrates the lack of experience of the national aerospace manufacturer in the design and construction of commercial aircraft.

The problems weren’t limited to the drawing board. COMAC has detected cracks in the horizontal stabilizers on some of the first aircraft built, as can be seen from two sources, although this problem has now been fixed. It also turned out that a gearbox attached to the engine was susceptible to cracks, which resulted in the engine being shut down during a test flight. According to three sources, this is a problem that potentially affects all six C919 jets currently on test flights.

Regular inspections of the gearbox for cracks and escaping oil have restricted the COMAC flight test program.

The transmission problem, discovered in 2018 and previously unreported, was due to unexpected vibrations. Program engineers have found ways to minimize the risks.

Unwanted vibrations, which in the worst case can shred parts inside an engine, are a problem that even longstanding aerospace manufacturers are faced with. The US engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney revised the software in October due to destructive vibrations in some new engines.

However, due to the accumulation of problems, COMAC has lagged considerably behind schedule, which could prove costly.

The C919 is said to compete with the Boeing 737 Max and Airbus 320neo families. After Boeing and Airbus reached agreements to take over the production of competing aircraft from Embraer and Bombardier, the Chinese COMAC is now the third option in the market for aircraft with more than 100 seats.

Most industry forecasters now expect the ongoing cyclical demand for commercial aircraft to subside this year as business confidence worsens amid geopolitical tensions. This means that an airplane that debuts in 2021 or 2022 is unlikely to receive orders for years to come.

COMAC is aware of the time pressure. The last three of the C919’s six test flights were put into the air for their first flight before painting was completed.

Beijing has made the C919 an integral part of its Made in China 2025 initiative, which aims to catch up with advanced technologies and help the country become self-sufficient.

The effort has caught the attention of U.S. federal prosecutors, who in 2018 accused a group of Chinese intelligence, hackers, and corporate insiders of breaking into the networks of 13 aerospace manufacturers around the world, including one company that was described as CFM steals confidential data that could help China build a jet engine. China has denied any involvement in hacking.

Beijing cannot be completely disappointed if the C919 jet doesn’t immediately compete in international markets, some analysts say, as the Chinese government can instruct its own airlines to buy the jet.

Most of the 815 provisional orders COMAC has received for the C919 are from Chinese government carriers and leasing companies. So far, the only overseas buyer has been GECAS, which is owned by General Electric. Only a few orders were placed.

“The real mission of the C919 is to capture a domestic market dominated by its two foreign competitors,” said Jean-Francois Dufour, chief analyst at DCA Chine Analysis. “In ten to 15 years, a next generation C919 or other models developed by COMAC could become real competitors on the global stage.”