BEIJING – China’s birth rate has dropped to its lowest level since at least 1949 last year, and the number of people in employment has continued to fall. This is the latest sign of a slowdown in growth prospects for the second largest economy in the world.

The number of births per 1,000 people decreased to 10.48. This is the lowest since the Communist Party came to power, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. China’s working-age population – which is between 16 and 59 years old – declined by 890,000, as the figures released on Friday showed. The number of newborns in 2019 decreased by 580,000 to 14.65 million compared to the previous year.

The total population of China was 1.4 billion at the end of 2019.

China has fought for years to curb the country’s declining birth rate, relax the strict one-child policy in 2013, and give every family the chance to have two children in 2016, even as the birth rate in 2018 since the turmoil of Mao Zedong’s great leap forward to an invisible low. Many young couples are reluctant to have children because they cannot afford to raise them.

Meanwhile, divorce rates are breaking records.

Around 3.1 million couples registered for divorce in the first three quarters of 2019, compared to 7.1 million couples who marry, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

“The historically low birth rate partly reflects the declining birth rate since the 1990s, but it also shows something more profound about the social changes that are emerging in China and that can be worrying,” said Wang Feng, sociology professor at the University of California in Irvine.

Massive domestic migration, rapid urbanization, a choppy work culture, high housing and education costs, and widespread gender discrimination are contributing to the low birth rate and could continue to do so in the coming decades, Wang said.

Local authorities have dealt with demographic issues at annual legislative meetings that are currently taking place across China. Zhejiang, a wealthy eastern province, committed to prioritizing increasing childcare for children under the age of three.

In the central province of Henan, a member of the province’s political advisory body called for the immediate abolition of the so-called family planning scheme in order to promote births in an interview with the local media on Sunday. Hu Peng, a researcher at the Chinese State Academy of Social Sciences, suggested integrating measures to increase birth rates into projects.

Even if the government removes all restrictions on childbirth, “it will have little impact on the reversal of fertility trends because willingness to have three or more children is very low,” said He Yafu, a Guangdong-based demographer.

The proportion of people over 65 rose last year to 12.6 percent, after 11.9 percent in the previous year.

China’s population is aging faster than most of the world’s developed economies, a hangover from decades of family planning policy. In 2001, the over 65s made up more than 7 percent of the country, and since then the proportion has grown faster every year.

According to estimates by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the number of older people in China is expected to increase by a total of 224 million between 2010 and 2040. The average annual growth rate is 3.62 percent and the net growth rate is 7.46 million. The researchers also predict that China’s total population will decrease by 2028.

The Chinese authorities have considered raising the country’s retirement age, currently 60 for men and 55 for women, to compensate for the lack of labor and the lack of state pension funds. However, no action has been taken.

