China’s coronavirus capacity to spread is increasing, says Health Minister

The Chinese Minister of Health has indicated that the ability of a new strain of coronavirus to spread in his country is becoming stronger and that infections can continue to rise.

Ma Xiaowei spoke Sunday after China released new figures showing that the death toll of the new corona virus strain first reported in late December in the city of Wuhan has risen to 56. In China, approximately 1,975 people were infected with the virus.

“Transferability shows signs of increase and the ‘ongoing source of infection’ (where patients have few signs of illness) has made it difficult to control and prevent the disease.

“For this new coronavirus, we have not identified the source of the infection and we are not clear about the risk of the mutation and how it is spreading. As this is a new coronavirus, there may be some changes in the coming days and weeks, and the danger to people of different ages is also changing, “he said.

The minister refused to estimate how long it would take to get the situation under control, but said that travel restrictions and other strict measures should produce results “at the lowest cost and the fastest speed.”

Bus service suspended

China’s northern Hebei province will suspend the operation of interprovincial and intercity buses to curb the outbreak, the media reported in the CCTV state on Sunday.

A woman with a face mask walks out of a supermarket in Beijing on Sunday. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters)

With the announcement of a higher death toll, the Chinese government also reported five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macao and three in Taiwan. A small number of cases have been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia.

In Canada, Ontario health officials confirmed the first “suspected” case of coronavirus on Saturday, a man in his fifties who was in Wuhan before flying to Toronto on January 22.

The American consulate in Wuhan will evacuate its staff and some individuals on board a charter flight on Tuesday. A message from the Beijing embassy on Sunday said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens on the flight that will go directly to San Francisco.

It said that in case there are not enough seats, priority will be given to individuals “who are more at risk for coronavirus.”

The French consulate also considered an evacuation of its nationals from the city. It said it is working on arranging a bus to help French citizens leave Wuhan.

The National Health Commission of China said that anyone traveling from Wuhan should now register with community health stations and keep themselves in quarantine for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus.

At the heart of the outbreak where 11 million residents are already detained, Wuhan banned most vehicle use, including private cars, in the center from Sunday. The city will allocate 6,000 taxis to neighborhoods to help people make ends meet if needed.

China closed trains, planes and other connections with the city on January 22 and has steadily expanded the lockdown to 16 surrounding cities with a combined population of more than 50 million inhabitants – larger than those of New York, London, Paris and Moscow combined.

Wuhan is building two makeshift hospitals with around 1,000 beds each to handle the growing number of patients. The city said the first is expected to be completed on February 3.

Medical supplies rushed to Wuhan

Medical workers in Wuhan are among the infected and local media reported that a doctor died on Saturday morning. The 62-year-old doctor was admitted to hospital on January 18 and died a week later.

Xinhua also said that medical supplies are being rushed to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves and masks and glasses.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than the common cold. It causes colds and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal.

First discovered last month, the virus is believed to come from a species of wild animal sold on a Wuhan market to be consumed as food.

Chinese authorities have announced a temporary ban on wildlife trade on Sunday and say they will “seriously investigate and punish offenders.” They also called on the public to refrain from eating wild animal meat.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and diseases does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse, but may indicate better monitoring and reporting of the virus. Those killed by the virus are usually middle-aged or elderly people, who sometimes suffer from other conditions that weaken their ability to fight back.

It is not clear how deadly the new corona virus is or even whether it is as dangerous as the common flu, which kills tens of thousands of people in the US alone.