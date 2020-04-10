China’s Coronavirus data is released by millions of cases

A report released by the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) this week reported official coronavirus statistics in China as mathematically unlikely, and estimated the actual number for China’s epidemic infections to be about 2.9 million. , more than a hundred times the total number of 81,907 infections claimed by Beijing. from Friday.

“The size of the population makes it almost certain that China’s misinformation about what happened outside of the original Wuhan outbreak city is worse than what it was inside,” said the AEI report.

The report cited figures from Chinese state media in January to show that the number of people leaving the shattered city of Wuhan and its Hubei province before the city and province were closed was a seasonally consistent wave of travelers. of the Lunar New Year. years ago: It would have infected a lot more people than the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) claims.

Even assuming that Chinese state media figures were up for grabs, possibly because Wuhan officials were anxious to prove the enigmatic illness they were passing on, as minor inconvenience did not interfere with everyday life or the holiday season, according to the lowest estimates. They have more than a million people leaving the hot area before travel is restricted, many of them likely to have a highly contagious coronavirus, which can fall into people who do not appear to be sick, each of whom might be able to. ‘infect five or six more people.

No other city in China has taken real precaution when many of these travelers left Wuhan, because the PCC was actively hiding the coronavirus and severely punishing doctors who sought to warn.

The outrageous outrage of the PCC precludes knowing exactly when the coronavirus first spread among the human population, but it took at least four weeks before the trip from Hubei province was curtailed and possibly up to nine weeks. . The rest of the world has been puzzled by how fast the Wuhan virus can spread in less than four weeks.

AEI noted that China has also been less than published with detailed information on how many people left Wuhan before the blockade was imposed, and that it is important daily when estimating the spread of an infectious disease, but the means of Contemporary Chinese communication and strange witness accounts are given to us. Reasons to suspect that there were a large number of panic trips outside Wuhan shortly before the city closed, which would be in the worst case to represent the true extent of infections in the rest of China.

Using the best available dataset in South Korea, a far more honest country that experienced one of the first mass outbreaks beyond China’s borders, AEI argued that for China’s official number of infections to be accurate , coronavirus should be less than half as infectious. as the lowest estimate by reputable epidemiologists and virtually none of the migrants who left Wuhan in the beginning of 2020 or the end of 2019 could not have carried it. These assumptions are, according to the AEI report, “unreasonable”.

China’s absurd claims are even more ridiculous when they recall China claiming 67,803 of its 81,907 coronavirus cases in Hubei province, which means that fewer than 15,000 people were infected in the rest of the vast land and shy populations of China. As noted by the AEI, it took less than a week for all other countries on Earth to produce 15,000 cases before strict quarantine measures were implemented. The blockades did not begin to appear in most of China until the first week of February, giving Wuhan travelers and migrant workers at least 11 days to circulate while the virus was in bloom.

It took a long time to get a lot more infections than the PCC is willing to admit. Italy and Germany saw 27,000 coronavirus infections triple in 11 days, even with wider travel restrictions on the site than anything practiced in China by the end of January. Spanish infections quadrupled in 11 days.

“It has become commonplace to hear claims that Chinese cultural superiority results in challenging arithmetic results,” AEI observed. “However, here is a bit more arithmetic: Only the four major cities for Wuhan migratory flights in the state-owned media article match the population of Italy. The population of Henan alone is 50 per cent. one hundred times larger. In total, China’s ex-Hubei is nearly 23 times more populated than Italy. “

Using infection data from Italy, AEI calculated that even with a “superior” response from China, it was taken into account, and a substantially lower number of people leaving the Hubei province than the means themselves state-controlled Chinese media outlets, and which by 21 days are likely to go down for the virus to circulate. before the blockade was imposed, China would have almost 2.9 million cases.

“Cutting off even more days of circulation time to simulate a miraculous Chinese response would reduce the estimate to 150 times larger than the nearly 15,000 cases reported by Beijing,” AEI added, referring to the number of cases that China claims to have been diagnosed outside of Hubei Province.

In anticipation of the criticisms that China could not possibly hide millions of coronavirus cases, the IAE report said that the immense Chinese population treats probably more than 100 million cases of respiratory illness a year, you have plenty of diagnostic space (and hospital beds) to hide coronavirus patients. – and lots of mortuary space to hide the dead.

Beijing’s authoritarian regime employs millions of human censors, as well as artificial intelligence to control speech and suppress information. China is serious about the state of its economy and does not even aim to measure unemployment, so it also has information space to hide the shocks of mass infections and the harsh responses that dominate it. headlines from other countries.

The IAE report concluded by pointing to the Chinese Communist Party has worked hard to make external estimates of the pandemic difficult and inaccurate. The choice for outside observers is to accept calculations using the lowest realistic factors available, which puts the actual number of cases at close to three million, or “you can believe that 1.2 million travelers from the ground zero of a pandemic, some of which circulated freely for weeks, resulted in a national contagion of just over 15,000 cases. “