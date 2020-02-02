China’s coronavirus infections set a daily record as the death toll rises to over 300

BEIJING – China’s newly confirmed infections from the coronavirus outbreak rose 2,590 daily to over 14,000 as the rapidly growing epidemic led to worldwide travel restrictions and evacuations.

The death toll from the outbreak of the corona virus in China was 304 at the end of Saturday, the state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday, citing the country’s national health commission.

All new deaths and most new infections on Saturday occurred in central Hubei province, the epicenter of the flulike coronavirus outbreak.

China is facing increasing isolation as other countries introduce travel restrictions, airlines cut flights, and governments evacuate their citizens, which threatens to slow the world’s second largest economy.

Around two dozen other countries and regions have reported more than 130 cases, none of which have been fatal. Most of them were in people who had recently traveled to or visited Hubei.

The World Health Organization declared this outbreak this week as an internationally worrying public health emergency, but said that no global trade and travel restrictions were needed.

However, some countries are responding to fears of the virus spreading by tightening border controls. Singapore and the United States announced measures on Friday to ban foreigners who were recently in China from entering their territory, and Australia followed on Saturday.

Russia has introduced visa restrictions and will begin evacuating Russian citizens on Monday and Tuesday, news agencies Interfax and TASS reported.

More than 100 Germans and family members landed in Frankfurt on Saturday after the evacuation from Wuhan. Around 250 Indonesians were evacuated from Hubei.

US health officials confirmed an eighth case of coronavirus in the United States on Saturday, and the Pentagon said it would provide accommodations for overseas arrivals who may need to be quarantined. The country has introduced a mandatory quarantine for citizens arriving from Hubei.

In Mexico, ride hail application Uber Technologies Inc announced on Saturday that 240 user accounts in Mexico have been blocked that may have recently come into contact with someone who may be infected with the virus.

There are no confirmed cases in Mexico yet.

The number of deaths in Hubei due to the outbreak had increased to 294 by the end of Saturday. The majority of cases concerned 9,074 cases in the capital, Wuhan, where the virus probably appeared in a market in late last year where illegal wildlife was traded.

New confirmed cases also increased by 276 in nearby Huanggang. One death was reported in the city, about 60 km east of Wuhan.

Hubei has been in virtual quarantine for a week. The streets are closed and public transport is closed. To contain the outbreak, the province extended its New Year holidays to February 13th.

But the province is not completely sealed. People walk out of Hubei across a bridge that spans the Yangtze River and enter Jiujiang City in neighboring Jiangxi Province.

Lu Yuejin, a 50-year-old farmer from a village on the Hubei side of the bridge, tried to get passage for her leukemia-affected daughter on Saturday.

“Please, take my daughter. I don’t have to go by… please just let my daughter go by, ”Lu pleaded with the police.

Her calls for help were almost drowned out by a loudspeaker that played a previously recorded message that residents were not allowed to go to Jiujiang.

Eventually Lu and her daughter were both allowed through and an ambulance was called to pick them up.

Although China has imposed drastic domestic travel restrictions, China has resisted those imposed by foreign governments and criticized Washington’s order to deny access to most non-citizens who have visited China in the past two weeks. Aside from affecting China’s international reputation, such moves could worsen a domestic economy that has been growing at its lowest level in decades.

The crisis is the most recent one faced by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has traditionally been plagued by months of protests against the government in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, the re-election of the president for Taiwan’s independence, and criticism of human rights violations in China Muslim northwestern territory of Xinjiang. In economic terms, Xi is facing declining demand and dramatically slower domestic growth, while the wage war with the US remains largely unresolved.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced similar travel plans to Japan and Singapore on Saturday.

South Korea and India have driven hundreds of their citizens out of Wuhan. The evacuees were in a two-week quarantine. Indonesia also sent an airplane.

South Korea reported three more cases for a total of 15 cases on Sunday. Among them was an evacuee, a Chinese relative of a man who tested positive, and a man who had returned from Wuhan.

The rapid spread of the virus in two months caused the World Health Organization on Thursday to declare it a global emergency.

This statement reversed the move from a cautious stance to a recommendation from governments to prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea, said. Most of the cases reported so far concerned people visiting China or their family members.

The agency acted out of concern for poorer countries that may not be able to respond, Galea said. Such a declaration requires a coordinated international response and can bring more money and resources.

The WHO said it was particularly concerned that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.

“Countries need to prepare for a possible import to identify cases as early as possible and to be ready for domestic outbreak control when this happens,” said Galea.

Australia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam reported new cases on Saturday. Spain confirmed his first case – a German man who had close contact with an infected person in Germany and then traveled to the Canary Islands with friends. Four friends who were hospitalized with him showed no symptoms.

Both the new virus and SARS come from the coronavirus family, which includes those who cause colds.

The death rate in China is falling, but the number of confirmed cases will continue to increase as thousands of specimens from suspected cases are yet to be tested, Galea said.

“The mortality rate in the event drops to a much lower level than three, now four weeks ago,” he said.

Although scientists expect limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contacts, they are concerned about cases of infections that could spread to people with less exposure.

