China’s economic growth is falling to the lowest level in decades

China’s economic growth fell to a new low of more than ten percent in 2019 when consumer demand weakened and Beijing fought a trade war with Washington.

Government data Friday showed that growth had fallen compared to 6.6 percent in 2018, already the lowest since 1990. Economic growth in the three months ending in December remained stable at the previous quarter’s level of six percent.

Chinese exporters have been battered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff increases in a fight for Beijing’s technological ambitions and trade surplus, although the overall impact on the Chinese economy is smaller than some predictors expected.

The economy faces “downward pressure” and “sources of instability and risk points” are increasing abroad, the government said in a statement.

Negotiators this week signed an interim trade agreement whereby Washington agreed to cancel additional planned tariff increases and Beijing committed to buy more US agricultural exports. Rate increases that had already been imposed by both parties remained in force.

The economic growth for 2019 was on the low side of the official goal of the ruling Communist Party of six to 6.5 percent. The party is trying to steer China towards slower, more manageable growth, but an abrupt decline in activity and the clash with Washington have forced the ruling party to increase government spending and take other measures to support growth.

Retail spending growth, which Chinese leaders are trying to nurture to reduce trade dependence, slowed to eight percent a year earlier, down from 8.2 percent in the first three quarters. Spending on e-commerce increased by 16.5 percent.

Factory output increased by 5.7 percent in 2018, compared to 6 percent in the first six months of the year.