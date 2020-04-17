China’s Economy Has the Worst Quarter in 40 Years After Coronavirus Locking, Leading the World into Recession

The Chinese economy shrank 6.8 percent in the first quarter due to the key to holding the COVID-19 pandemic from closing factories and businesses and sending the world into recession.

It was the worst performance for the second largest economy in the world since Deng Xiaoping’s market reforms in 1979, according to the Associated Press. Bloomberg reported it was the first contraction in the Chinese economy in 28 years.

The Coronavirus outbreak first appeared in the city of Wuhan in China in December and has claimed more than 145,000 lives worldwide, forcing the government to follow Beijing’s footsteps and imposing crippling economic restrictions to prevent a surge of patients from extraordinary hospitals.

The lockdown will create the worst global recession since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said this week.

“It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience the worst recession since the Great Depression, exceeding what was seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago,” IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath wrote in an update to the World Economic Outlook released Tuesday. “The Great Lockdown, as people call it, is projected to dramatically shrink global growth.”

“As a result of the pandemic,” the IMF wrote, “the global economy is projected to contract sharply by -3 percent by 2020, far worse than during the 2008-09 financial crisis.”

Newsweek contacted the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States for comment.

After locking the majority of the country into efforts to curb the spread of the corona virus, China reported the worst economic quarter in 40 years on Thursday.

iStock / Getty

Retail spending in China declined by 19 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Many businesses that were considered unimportant remained closed, leaving many residents out of work. With countries trying to reduce the spread of the virus, many visitors from other countries are prohibited from visiting China, causing the tourism industry to suffer.

If the threat of the corona virus decreases in severity during the second half of 2020, as projected, global gross domestic product could still decrease by 3 percent this year.

In the U.S., 2020 gross domestic product is projected by the IMF to shrink by almost 6 percent. The European region of Germany, France, Italy and Spain can see an average decline of 7.5 percent in GDP.

Financial company Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday that although the true financial effects of the corona virus will not be fully known until the second quarter of 2020, there may be a slight economic upturn starting in June.

“Although the uncertainty is substantial,” the company said in its March report, “we expect social locking and alignment will result in sharply lower new infections the following month, and our baseline data are slower virus spread and adaptation by businesses and individuals must set stages for a gradual recovery in output from May / June. “

During the first quarter of 2020, Goldman Sachs reported a decline in earnings per share of $ 2.60 compared to the first quarter of 2019. While last year’s earnings per share were $ 5.71, the first quarter of this year showed earnings per share of $ 3.11.

How the world can recover financially depends on how quickly it can respond to the coronavirus pandemic with the words of Gopinath, “we are facing tremendous uncertainty about what will happen next.”

“Flattening the spread of COVID-19 using locking allows the health system to cope with disease, which then allows the resumption of economic activity,” Gopinath said on Tuesday. “In this case, there is no trade-off between saving lives and saving livelihoods. Countries must continue to spend a lot of money on their health systems, conduct extensive testing, and refrain from trade restrictions on medical supplies. Global efforts must ensure that when therapy and vaccines are developed both rich and poor countries have direct access. “