China’s economy in worst decline since ’70 in the battle coronavirus

COUNTRY >> China faces a struggle drawn from reviving its economy after suffering its biggest contraction since at least the 1970s after ordering hundreds of millions of people to stay home from coronavirus fights.

The world’s second-largest economy shrank by 6.8% a year earlier in the quarter ending March after factories, offices and malls closed to contain the plague, official data showed Friday. Consumer costs, which supplied 80% of last year’s growth, and factory activity were weaker than expected.

China, where the pandemic began in December, is the first major economy to begin recovering after the ruling Communist Party declared the virus under control last month. It has allowed factories to reopen but cinemas and other businesses employing millions of workers are still closed.

There are signs that after an “initial bounce” as control ended, “the recovery in activity has since slowed to a crawl,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

“China is in for a draw-out recovery,” he said.

Earlier forecasters say China could rebound as early as this month. But to say a sharp, “V-shaped” recovery seems increasingly unlikely as negative exports, retail sales and other data are piling up.

Instead, they expect a gradual creep back to growth in low numbers one in the coming quarters. Throughout the year, forecasts including UBS, Nomura and Oxford Economics expect little to no growth.

Retail sales fell 19% from a year earlier in the first quarter. That improved in March, the final month of the season, to a decline of 15.8%. But consumers, worried about possible job losses, are reluctant to pass despite government efforts to lure them back to shopping malls and auto showrooms.

This is a blow to manufacturers and other companies who expect that China will power the world’s economy from its most painful slump since the 1930s.

Ni-Hong’s job-hunter challenge emphasizes the problem. Neither, 32, left his job in Beijing in January to find a new one, but the virus disrupted those plans. Neither will pay his mortgage on his savings and avoid other costs as he looks at a flooded market with newborn workers.

“In the past, there were maybe two or three candidates for a post,” Ni said. “Now I have eight to 10 competitors, so the chance for me to be eliminated is higher.”

China’s leaders base their claims on power over their ability to deliver economic success. The ruling party has appealed to companies to keep paying employees and avoid layoffs. But an unknown number failed, adding to public concern.

The economy is already rushed by a tariff war with President Donald Trump over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surpluses. Last year’s growth plunged to a decade-low 6.1%.

Exports were down 6.6% in March from a year earlier, an improvement over the double-digit dip in January and February. But forecasters say demand is tied up in America and Europe because anti-virus controls keep home buyers.

“The usual weakness of consumption and sliding foreign demand is weighing on the upturn,” Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics said in a report.

Growth was stronger than some forecasts which required a contraction of up to 16% but this is the largest contraction since market-style reform began in 1979.

“The numbers were even uglier than anticipated, which is good!” said Andy Rothman of Matthews Asia said in a report. “These ugly numbers indicate that the leadership does not fudge the data to hide the seriousness of the situation.”

Investment in factories, real estate and other fixed assets, other drivers of high growth, plunged 16.1%.

Auto sales plunged 48.4% from a year earlier in March. That was better than February’s record 81.7% dip, but is on top of a 2-year-old decline that is squeezing global and Chinese mass-produced vehicles into the world’s largest industry market.

Asian stock markets rose after the announcement, which was in line with investor expectations and likely raised hopes for more economic stimulus. By mid-afternoon, Tokyo’s benchmark that Nikkei 225 index was up 3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 2.4% higher.

The ruling party has yet to announce this year’s official growth target. It was at least 6% from previous years. Beijing seems likely to miss its target of doubling revenue from 2010 levels by this year.

Uncertainty remains as authorities work to eradicate the new outbreaks of viruses in various regions. Control over Beijing, the capital, and some other cities has tightened to prevent a resurgence of the disease. Most foreigners are prohibited from entering the country.

Beijing is trying to support activity by spending more on next-generation telecommunications networks and other projects. But the ruling party does not want to pump too much money into the economy for fear of adding to debt or pushing up inflation which is near a seven-year high.

The decision part is focused on maintaining stable employment instead of the headline growth number, Lynda Zhou of Fidelity International.

Zhou said in a report that “The small scale stimulus can still be expected, most likely focusing on the consumer side and investment encouraged in the technology space.”