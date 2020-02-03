China’s economy is panicking about the corona virus

China’s economy was brought to its knees in its first session of the week when the reality of the corona virus began.

The Shanghai Composite rose nine percent, while the Shenzhen Component Index also fell nine percent at the time of opening.

Both are still down more than seven percent.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges were closed for the lunar new year on January 24.

Markets elsewhere fell sharply last week as fears of the virus escalated.

More than 14,300 people are infected, the vast majority of which are in mainland China.

Before the market opened, China announced that it would pump billions of dollars into its markets to keep them stable.

The People’s Bank of China announced on Sunday that it would add $ 1.2 trillion (AUD173 billion) to Chinese markets by buying short-term bonds to strengthen banks’ ability to lend.

The measure will help to maintain the “sufficient liquidity” of the banking system and to keep the currency markets stable.

The net liquidity injected into the markets will be much lower. Other short-term bond deals worth over $ 1 trillion are due on Monday, according to Reuters calculations using central bank data. This results in a net flooding volume of 150 billion yuan (AUD 32 billion) in the markets.

According to Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the central bank, the central bank will also stay in touch with financial institutions and markets to determine what other policies may be needed.

China’s financial regulators have announced dozens of other measures to maintain financial stability and support the economy. Regulators also said they would offer more financial services to individuals and businesses, among others.

The markets in other Asian countries also opened on Monday. The Japanese Nikkei 225 fell 1.5 percent in early trading. Twenty cases have been confirmed in the country.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.6 percent. There are 15 confirmed cases in this country.

Last week the European STOXX 600 fell 0.9 percent in early trading, with the Frankfurt, Paris and London indices falling between 0.7 and 1.3 percent.

Hit Australian stocks

Australia’s stocks have also suffered from fears of possible economic damage from the fatal corona virus.

The broader All Ordinaries Index fell 114.7 points, or 1.61 percent, to 7006.5.

Gold mining stocks rose as the price of gold rose, due to the uncertainty caused by the corona virus.

Newcrest Mining rose 28 cents, or 0.95 percent, to $ 29.81 and Evolution Mining rose 8.5 cents, or 2.29 percent, to $ 3.79.

However, most stocks were lower.

Travel shares were beaten up again. Qantas lost 14 cents, or 2.18 percent, to $ 6.72, and Flight Center lost 66 cents, or 1.68 percent, to $ 38.65.

Oil and gas producer Oil Search shares fell more than 7 percent to $ 6.73.

The chaos for the PNG producer came after he informed the market that the PNG government had ended negotiations on the massive expansion of P’nyang gas.

Large miners were also lower, with Fortescue Metals Group losing 36 cents, or 3.16 percent, to $ 11.03.

There will be a lot of local financial data this week, including Tuesday’s RBA rate decision, and the company’s reporting season begins.

Building permits declined in December and the market learned on Monday, if not as much as the market feared.

The Australian dollar bought 66.96 cents at noon after $ 67.19 when the market closed on Friday.