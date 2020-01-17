China’s GDP growth for 2019 is slowest at 6.1% in three decades

BEIJING – China’s economy weakened, posting the slowest growth rate in three decades in 2019 as weaker domestic demand and trade tensions with the US took their toll, official data showed on Friday.

The second largest economy in the world grew 6.1 percent last year, its worst performance since 1990, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The number corresponds to an AFP analyst forecast and is within the official Beijing target of 6.0 to 6.5 percent. Last year’s growth declined from 6.6 percent in 2018.

While China’s economy gradually lost momentum in the first three quarters, growth stabilized at 6.0 percent in the last three months of 2019 – the same pace as in the third quarter, according to the NBS [National Bureau of Statistics].

Ning Jizhe, NBS commissioner, said China’s economy generally maintained stable growth momentum in 2019.

“However, we should also be aware that global economic and trade growth is slowing,” he said at a press conference.

He added that there are more sources of instability and risk as the economy faces “increasing downward pressure”.

The numbers were released after a ceasefire was reached in Wednesday’s nearly two-year trade war when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed the first phase of a major agreement.

The mini-deal includes China’s pledge to buy $ 200 billion in US goods over a two-year period. In return, the United States has agreed to cut half of the tariffs imposed on China, but levies remain on two-thirds of the country’s imports of more than $ 500 billion.

The World Bank said in a report earlier this month that the slowdown in exports in China had compounded the impact of the ongoing slowdown in domestic demand.

Political uncertainties and higher tariffs for exports to the United States also weighed on manufacturing activity and investor sentiment, he added.

The latest data showed that China’s industrial production grew 5.7 percent last year, compared to 6.2 percent in 2018.

Retail sales growth was 8.0 percent after 9.0 percent in the previous year.

Revenue rose 8.0 percent in December, and the NBS noted that online retail in particular was developing strongly.

However, analysts note that China’s downturn is structural in nature as it evolves into a more developed economy and faces demographic challenges such as the decline in the working age population.

Louis Kuijs, head of Asia Economics at Oxford Economics, said Beijing sees this slowdown as part of a “new normal”.

He added that given the improvement in the external prospects after the first trade agreement and other signs of stabilization, a substantial easing of policies is also unlikely.

He noted that Beijing is likely to keep its powder dry, with policymakers aiming to stabilize rather than accelerate growth.

“What they don’t want to see is a slowdown too fast,” he said.