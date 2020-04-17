China’s historic decline in GDP shows demand for more stimulus, but will Beijing act?

China’s gross domestic product contracted 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics [NBS] said Friday on the extent to which its economy was hit by the COVID-19 virus. Negative growth represents China’s first annual quarterly decline since the record began at least 1992. The decline is likely to continue into the second quarter, so we look at Beijing to see what fresh incentives the country’s leaders will take.

1 round

For the past two months of this year, China’s economy has stagnated. Starting from a weekly holiday at the end of January, it was extended for another week to curb the deadly spread of coronaviruses. Throughout March, many factories were either kept closed or were significantly understaffed and were ordered to stay in line with the inhabitants.

The outlook for China is clearly tough, so we started to introduce stimulus measures toward economic recovery in mid-February. The People’s Bank of China, the central bank of China, lowered its requirements for reverse repo rates and reserves to a minimum in a few years, putting hundreds of billions of dollars into the market.

Other banks have also been instructed to be tolerant of loan defaults, and local governments have issued $ 14.4 billion in special bonds to finance infrastructure investments. The factories were provided with tax cuts and subsidies to get back to work, and some local governments distributed coupons for citizens to spend on consumer goods.

Round 2

According to the NBS, the sharp setback seen in the first two months of the year generally slowed in March, but relative gains were well below what the stimulus should have achieved. I am. The slowdown in recession is only a sign that the economy has rebounded naturally, according to Bo Zhuang, chief economist at TS Lombard Financial Advisor.

“When you look at investment in infrastructure, it’s not that strong. Only utilities have recovered, but other infrastructure spending, such as rail development, is still down nearly 20%. Project has restarted, but no new project has started yet.

Alicia Garcia Erero, senior researcher at the economic think-tank Bruegel, said that more local governments would issue consumer deeds and China’s shadow banking system [a credit line out of public bank book] as the second round of infrastructure. Expect to be deployed to increase investment in incentives.

Beijing is also considering further stimulus measures, such as raising GDP to deficit ratio and issuing special sovereign bonds. However, the government is still hesitant to enact major financial measures.

Watch the future

“The government doesn’t know what to do because the National People’s Congress hasn’t been held,” said Zhang, referring to the annual two-week conference of the Chinese state legislature where the leaders will set policy directions for next year. There is.

The NPC was supposed to be convened in March but has been postponed indefinitely. Mr Chang said Beijing is waiting for how the US and EU will respond to a pandemic before convening an NPC and announcing its own policy move.

China’s recovery from COVID-19 will be greatly affected by recovery in these two regions, as the US and EU account for 34% of China’s export purchases. Exports in the first quarter plummeted by 11.4% due to depleted demand overseas. The decline could extend into the second quarter as much of the EU and US are still blocked.

There is little Beijing can do to counter this.

Over the next year, Beijing will be mainly concerned about unemployment, said Tommy Wu, an economist at the Oxford School of Economics. According to official March data, the unemployment rate in urban areas was 5.9%, and the unemployment rate in the first quarter was “almost stable”, despite the fact that 460,000 companies have already collapsed this year. .

Mr. Kure paid attention to the unemployment rate, based on a government survey, and questioned whether the data, which has been around 4-5% for many years, is representative of the labor force. He expects the government to distribute more wage subsidies to employers to keep jobs open.

“I think the government’s current approach is to keep jobs, keep the economy and look forward to next year,” said Wu.

